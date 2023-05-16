Democrats Find Way to Force Republicans to Confront George Santos

Democrats are backing Republicans into a corner with a new resolution to expel embattled Representative George Santos from Congress.

Representative Robert Garcia, a California Democrat, introduced a privileged resolution to expel Santos, a New York Republican who last week was hit with a 13-count indictment that included seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.

Garcia is among the Democrats who have called on Santos be removed from the House after The New York Times reported that large parts of the Long Island congressman's resume was fabricated. Despite these calls, including some from his own party, Santos has declined to leave office, instead announcing a reelection campaign for 2024.

The resolution, introduced on Tuesday, reads: "That, pursuant to Article I, Section 5, Clause 2 of the Constitution of the United States, Representative George Santos, be, and he hereby is, expelled from the House of Representatives."

Republican Representative George Santos departs the U.S. Capitol after a vote on May 11, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Democratic Representative Robert Garcia introduced a resolution to expel Santos from Congress on May 16, just days after he was indicted on charges including money laundering. Win McNamee/Getty

Because it is a privileged resolution, GOP House leadership will be required to schedule a procedural vote within two days. The resolution will at least trigger a procedural vote, according to Axios.

The vote could leave House Republicans representing competitive congressional districts in a difficult position as they are forced to go on the record about whether they believe Santos should be expelled.

On one hand, party leadership and some conservatives continue to back Santos, and voting to expel him would been viewed as bucking party leadership. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has resisted calls, including from several Republicans representing battleground districts in New York, demanding Santos' resignation.

However, Republican members of Congress representing competitive districts, particularly those won by President Joe Biden in 2020, could risk constituent backlash if they vote to keep Santos in office following last week's indictment.

Meena Bose, executive dean of Hofstra University's Peter S. Kalikow School of Government, Public Policy and International Affairs, told Newsweek that it's difficult to say whether or not a vote to expel Santos will be at the top of voters' minds in 2024, but that it might prove to be more salient in several competitive districts on Long Island.

"This is a Constitutional right that the Congress has to expel their fellow lawmakers," she said. "It's been used in very small number of cases because it reflects the highest disappointment of a member of Congress' peers in their fitness to serve in office."

Bose said how GOP leadership responds to the resolution could indicate whether there is enough support among the Republican conference to expel Santos.

Newsweek reached out to Santos' office via email for comment.

How Many Republicans Are Needed for Expulsion?

Democratic-led efforts to remove Santos from office might face an uphill battle. The Constitution requires two-thirds of Congress to vote in favor of expulsion, meaning the resolution will need to win substantial Republican support in order to pass.

With 290 votes needed in favor of his expulsion, 77 Republicans would need to join Democrats in voting in favor of the resolution for it to pass.

The people of New York's 3rd district deserve a voice in congress. George Santos should be immediately expelled from Congress and a special election initiated at the soonest possible date. — Tony Gonzales (@TonyGonzales4TX) May 10, 2023

So far, only a handful of House Republicans have signaled support for his expulsion. Representative Tony Gonzalez, of Texas, called for Santos' expulsion last week, tweeting: "The people of New York's 3rd district deserve a voice in Congress. George Santos should be immediately expelled from Congress and a special election initiated at the soonest possible date."

Several other Republicans, including other Long Island Republicans such as Representatives Nick LaLota and Anthony D'Esposito, have called for Santos to resign from Congress but have not gone as far as to call for his expulsion.