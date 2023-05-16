News

Democrats Find Way to Force Republicans to Confront George Santos

By
News U.S. Politics House of Representatives Congress George Santos

Democrats are backing Republicans into a corner with a new resolution to expel embattled Representative George Santos from Congress.

Representative Robert Garcia, a California Democrat, introduced a privileged resolution to expel Santos, a New York Republican who last week was hit with a 13-count indictment that included seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.

Garcia is among the Democrats who have called on Santos be removed from the House after The New York Times reported that large parts of the Long Island congressman's resume was fabricated. Despite these calls, including some from his own party, Santos has declined to leave office, instead announcing a reelection campaign for 2024.

The resolution, introduced on Tuesday, reads: "That, pursuant to Article I, Section 5, Clause 2 of the Constitution of the United States, Representative George Santos, be, and he hereby is, expelled from the House of Representatives."

Democrats Back Republicans Into a Corner
Republican Representative George Santos departs the U.S. Capitol after a vote on May 11, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Democratic Representative Robert Garcia introduced a resolution to expel Santos from Congress on May 16, just days after he was indicted on charges including money laundering. Win McNamee/Getty

Because it is a privileged resolution, GOP House leadership will be required to schedule a procedural vote within two days. The resolution will at least trigger a procedural vote, according to Axios.

The vote could leave House Republicans representing competitive congressional districts in a difficult position as they are forced to go on the record about whether they believe Santos should be expelled.

On one hand, party leadership and some conservatives continue to back Santos, and voting to expel him would been viewed as bucking party leadership. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has resisted calls, including from several Republicans representing battleground districts in New York, demanding Santos' resignation.

Read more

However, Republican members of Congress representing competitive districts, particularly those won by President Joe Biden in 2020, could risk constituent backlash if they vote to keep Santos in office following last week's indictment.

Meena Bose, executive dean of Hofstra University's Peter S. Kalikow School of Government, Public Policy and International Affairs, told Newsweek that it's difficult to say whether or not a vote to expel Santos will be at the top of voters' minds in 2024, but that it might prove to be more salient in several competitive districts on Long Island.

"This is a Constitutional right that the Congress has to expel their fellow lawmakers," she said. "It's been used in very small number of cases because it reflects the highest disappointment of a member of Congress' peers in their fitness to serve in office."

Bose said how GOP leadership responds to the resolution could indicate whether there is enough support among the Republican conference to expel Santos.

Newsweek reached out to Santos' office via email for comment.

How Many Republicans Are Needed for Expulsion?

Democratic-led efforts to remove Santos from office might face an uphill battle. The Constitution requires two-thirds of Congress to vote in favor of expulsion, meaning the resolution will need to win substantial Republican support in order to pass.

With 290 votes needed in favor of his expulsion, 77 Republicans would need to join Democrats in voting in favor of the resolution for it to pass.

So far, only a handful of House Republicans have signaled support for his expulsion. Representative Tony Gonzalez, of Texas, called for Santos' expulsion last week, tweeting: "The people of New York's 3rd district deserve a voice in Congress. George Santos should be immediately expelled from Congress and a special election initiated at the soonest possible date."

Several other Republicans, including other Long Island Republicans such as Representatives Nick LaLota and Anthony D'Esposito, have called for Santos to resign from Congress but have not gone as far as to call for his expulsion.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 19
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 19
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC