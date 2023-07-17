Democrats Spar Over Israel Ahead of President's Visit

Democratic divisions over Israel deepened after Representative Pramila Jayapal called the country a "racist state" over the weekend, just days before Israeli President Isaac Herzog is set to address Congress.

Jayapal, a Washington Democrat who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said progressives in Congress have been working to "make it clear that Israel is a racist state" to a group of protesters interrupting a panel discussion at the progressive conference Netroots Nation.

"I want you to know that we have been fighting to make it clear that Israel is a racist state, that the Palestinian people deserve self-determination and autonomy," Jayapal said. "That the dream of a two-state solution is slipping away from us. That it does not even feel possible.

"And I want you to know that while you may have arguments with whether or not some of us on stage are fighting hard enough, I do want you to know that there is an organized opposition on the other side."

Representative Pramila Jayapal arrives for a House Democratic caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on May 31, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Jayapal's recent remarks about Israel have divided Democrats. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Her remarks drew rebukes from many Democrats, reflecting long-standing tension among congressional Democrats over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Some progressives have raised concerns about Israel's treatment of Palestinians, arguing that the government has violated their human rights. Still, many Democrats remain supportive of Israel, a key U.S. ally in the Middle East, despite voicing disagreements with its current leadership.

Jayapal's remarks drew disagreement from House Democratic leadership. Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York signed a letter along with Democratic Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar and Vice Chair Ted Lieu, both of California, writing that "Israel is not a racist state."

"America and Israel have a uniquely special relationship anchored in our shared democratic values and strategic interests," the letter reads. "As House Democratic leaders, we strongly support Israel's right to exist as a homeland for the Jewish people. We are also firmly committed to a robust two-state solution where Israeli and Palestinian people can live side by side in peace and prosperity."

The Democratic lawmakers noted that there are members of the current coalition government with whom they "strongly disagree" but that the relationship between the U.S. and Israel will "endure."

NBC News reported that a separate group of lawmakers circulated a separate draft statement condemning her remarks, writing: "We will never allow anti-Zionist voices that embolden antisemitism to hijack the Democratic Party and country."

Newsweek reached out to Jayapal's office via email for comment.

Following backlash, Jayapal released a statement saying that she was referring to the actions of the "extreme right-wing government."

"I do not believe the idea of Israel as a nation is racist," she wrote. "I do, however, believe that [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's extreme right-wing government has engaged in discriminatory and outright racist policies and that there are extreme racists driving that policy within the leadership of the current government."

The turmoil comes ahead of Herzog's planned visit to Congress. Several progressive Democrats—including Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamal Bowman, both of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Cori Bush of Missouri—have pledged to boycott his address on Wednesday, highlighting the party's divisions on Israel.

"I've been very outspoken regarding the treatment of Palestinians," Bowman told Axios about his decision not to attend the speech. "The United States is important in ensuring accountability and uplifting the human rights of Palestinians."