Democrats Turn Against Bob Menendez

By
Senator Bob Menendez's bombshell indictment is beginning to turn members of his own party against him as the list of Democrats calling for his resignation grows.

Although most Senate Democrats have remained quiet or stood by Menendez in the wake of his Friday indictment, at least six of his colleagues in the chamber have called on the New Jersey Democrat to step down in light of his alleged bribery offenses.

"As Senator Menendez prepares to mount his legal defense, he has stated that he will not resign. Senator Menendez fiercely asserts his innocence and it is therefore understandable that he believes stepping down is patently unfair. But I believe this is a mistake," New Jersey's other senator, Democrat Cory Booker, who described himself as having "more professional experiences with him than most others," said in a Tuesday statement.

"Stepping down is not an admission of guilt but an acknowledgment that holding public office demands tremendous sacrifices at great personal cost. Senator Menendez has made these sacrifices in the past to serve. And in this case he must do so again. I believe stepping down is best for those Senator Menendez has spent his life serving."

Senator Bob Menendez speaks during a news conference at Hudson County Community College's North Hudson Campus in Union City, New Jersey, on September 25, 2023. Menendez's bombshell indictment is beginning to turn members of his own party against him as the list of Democrats calling for his resignation continues to grow. Kena Betancur/AFP

Booker joined the calls spearheaded by Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, who was the first Senate Democrat to call for Menendez's resignation on Sunday. Fetterman's team is also in the process of returning $5,000 in contributions his campaign received from a political action committee tied to Menendez. Since Fetterman's calls, Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Peter Welch of Vermont, Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Jon Tester of Montana and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin have also said their colleague should step down.

Newsweek reached out to Menendez for comment.

"These are serious charges, and it's time for Senator Menendez to step away from the Senate and concentrate on his legal defense," Warren told MSNBC's Kimberly Atkins Stohr on Tuesday.

"I've read the detailed charges against Senator Menendez and find them deeply disturbing," Tester, who is facing a tough reelection battle in 2024, said in a Tuesday statement. "While he deserves a fair trial like every other American, I believe Senator Menendez should resign for the sake of the public's faith in the U.S. Senate."

Brown, who is also in a vulnerable seat, said in a Monday statement: "Senator Menendez has broken the public trust and should resign from the U.S. Senate."

Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Seth Moulton of Massachusetts have also called for his resignation. On Monday, former House Speaker and Representative Nancy Pelosi of California said it "probably would be a good idea if he did resign."

However, the White House said that President Joe Biden is leaving it up to Menendez and Senate leadership to decide. Thus far, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin of Illinois have defended Menendez as a dedicated public servant.

Menendez, who will be arraigned on Wednesday, told reporters on Monday that he would remain in office despite the pressure to resign.

"The allegations leveled against me are just that: allegations," he said, accusing prosecutors of making the indictment as salacious as possible.

New Jersey Democrats, including Governor Phil Murphy and Representative Andy Kim, who announced Saturday that he'd challenge Menendez for his seat in 2024, have called for him to step down.

"The alleged facts are so serious that they compromise the ability of Senator Menendez to effectively represent the people of our state," Murphy said on Saturday. "Therefore, I am calling for his immediate resignation."

Some strategists have urged other Democrats to follow suit and quickly cut ties to Menendez.

"As Phil Murphy has skillfully navigated New Jersey Democrats to separate themselves from this debacle, the Senate caucus needs to do the same," former New Jersey Senator Robert Torricelli told Politico. "Otherwise you're going to get candidates in competitive states like Montana and West Virginia having to answer questions about Menendez and whether he represents a problem in the party."

