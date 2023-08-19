Democrats' Ultimate 'Hail Mary' Against Trump Won't Work: Legal Analyst

Democrats who have pushed the 14th Amendment theory in regard to Donald Trump becoming president again in 2024 have bet on a "Hail Mary pass" that won't work, according to Jonathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University.

The 14th Amendment argument is made by law professors William Baude and Michael Stokes Paulsen from the University of Chicago and the University of St. Thomas respectively in a 126-page report. The two legal experts argue Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on January 6, 2021, amount to insurrection, thus making it unconstitutional for him to run for the White House again under the 14th Amendment, unless he receives permission from two-thirds of both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

In their report Baude and Paulsen, who are members of the Federalist Society, a conservative-leaning group that advocates for the importance of "individual liberty, traditional values, and the rule of law" within the legal system, claim section three of the 14th Amendment "disqualified former President Donald Trump [from office], and potentially many others, because of their participation in the attempted overthrow of the 2020 presidential election."

Trump is currently the front runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, with polling giving him a strong lead over his closest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. However, the former president is facing a range of indictments and criminal charges, including claims he broke the law while trying to remain in office despite losing the 2020 election, which he strongly denies. Trump continues to insist the 2020 election was rigged, despite his claims of widespread voter fraud being dismissed in multiple courts and by independent legal experts.

Former President Donald Trump is seen in Bedminster, New Jersey, on August 13. Democrats who have pushed the 14th Amendment theory in regard to Trump becoming president again in 2024 have bet on a "Hail Mary pass" that won't work, according to Jonathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

In a column in The Hill on Saturday, Turley wrote, "Democrats have long pushed this theory about the 14th Amendment as a way of disqualifying not only Trump but also dozens of Republican members of Congress. From some, it is the ultimate Hail Mary pass if four indictments, roughly 100 criminal charges and more than a dozen opposing candidates fail to get the job done."

Turley continued in his column: "I simply fail to see how the text, history or purpose of the 14th Amendment even remotely favors this view. Despite the extensive research of Baude and Paulsen, their analysis ends where it began: Was January 6 an insurrection or rebellion?"

Turley added that "sulking in the Oval Office does not make Trump a seditionist."

"Indeed, despite formal articles of the second impeachment and years of experts insisting that Trump was guilty of incitement and insurrection, Special Counsel Jack Smith notably did not charge him with any such crime. The reason is obvious. The evidence and constitutional standards would not have supported a charge of incitement or insurrection," the law professor wrote.

The Hill has posted my column on the claim that Trump is barred from office under the 14th Amendment. It is a theory that good liberals read to their children at night. With a kiss on the forehead, a child can then sleep peacefully through the night... https://t.co/x0fW0CEthX — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 19, 2023

In addition, Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg told Newsweek on Saturday that the former president "has not been charged with insurrection or seditious conspiracy, so I don't think the 14th Amendment will be used to keep him out of office. It will be up to the voters to do that."

Meanwhile, Robert Reich, Chancellor's Professor of Public Policy at the University of California, Berkeley said in an X, formerly known as Twitter, post earlier this week that the 14th Amendment does disqualify Trump from running for office because the Constitution sets the bar for what disqualifies someone from being president. Reich continued to list that candidates must also be at least 35 years old, be a natural born U.S. citizen and not have engaged in an insurrection.

Laurence Tribe, professor emeritus of constitutional law at Harvard University, also shared similar views as Reich on Wednesday by writing on X that he has reached his conclusion, "based in my case on decades of study of the 14th Amendment's Disqualification Clause and its application to events that the Jan 6 special committee unearthed coupled with indisputable matters of public record."