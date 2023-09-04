U.S.

Denny's Car Crash: What We Know About Jeep Plowing Into Restaurant

By
U.S. Car crash Texas Injury

A Jeep plowed into a Denny's restaurant in Rosenberg, Texas, on Monday, injuring 23 people, according to local law enforcement.

The Rosenberg Police Department took its Facebook page to announce the crash and wrote, "Please expect delays and avoid the area if possible. Major crash investigation underway."

"At approximately 11:22 am, September 4, 2023, the Rosenberg Police Department began receiving calls about a vehicle that crashed into the Denny's restaurant located at 27960 Southwest Freeway, Rosenberg, TX 77471. The vehicle crashed into the south wall of the building injuring a total of 23 people inside. The injuries ranged from minor lacerations to severe injuries, but all appear to be non-life threatening. All injured parties were conscious at the time they were transported to local hospitals. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured. The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing at this time," police added in its post.

KHOU reporter Troy Kless took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday afternoon and wrote, "#BREAKING Rosenberg Police say 23 people were hurt when a car crashed into a Denny's restaurant off of the Southwest Freeway. The cause of the crash is under investigation. None of the injuries are life threatening according to police."

KHOU also reported that the crash was called into police around 11:30 a.m. local time. The crash took out a "very large chunk of the wall" Kless added.

Newsweek has reached out to Rosenberg Police for comment via phone.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

dennys car crash texas jeep
A Denny's restaurant is seen on February 13 in Emeryville, California. A car plowed into a Denny's restaurant in Texas, injuring at least 23 people, on Monday. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
