While "an apple a day keeps the doctor away," it might not save you from a trip to the dentist. Four dental experts have told Newsweek what kind of fruit can cause serious tooth decay, and how any damage can be prevented or reversed.

The main culprits for cavities and the destruction of your pearly whites are acidic fruits like kiwi, limes, lemons and grapefruit.

"Fruit, particularly citrus fruits that contain naturally occurring sugars in the form of fructose can cause tooth decay," said Dr. Sahil Patel, founder of the Marylebone Smile Clinic.

Patel added that while the fructose in fruit can lead to tooth damage, the wider health benefits of eating fruit outweigh the risk of long-term tooth decay and people shouldn't erase fruit from their diet to safeguard their teeth. Keeping up with brushing and flossing your teeth should be enough to keep any pending damage at bay.

"In our opinion, just like any food group, it is advisable to moderate how much you consume as part of a varied diet," Patel said.

Dr. Sahil Patel, left, and Dr. Fatima Khan, right.

It is possible to go overboard with how much fruit you're consuming. Dr. Tyler Hales, founder of Hales Parker Dentistry, told Newsweek that acidic fruits can cause real damage.

"Due to the level of acidity of these fruits, it causes the enamel of the tooth structure to weaken and slowly erode. I had a young patient in her late 20s come into the office with almost no tooth structure on her front teeth because every morning she would eat a grapefruit. That consistent daily habit caused the teeth to wear away at an abnormal rate."

Dental Care for Fruit Lovers

To feed your love of healthy fruit snacks without risking your oral health, the answer is to simply keep up with your general oral hygiene routines.

"One tip is to not brush your teeth immediately after eating an acidic fruit because the acidity softens the tooth structure and then the brushing can wear it even faster," Hales said.

Dr. Jeffrey Sulitzer, Chief Clinical Officer at SmileDirectClub, said that most acidic fruits can eat away at enamel and make your teeth more vulnerable to cavities, chips and long-term decay.

Sulitzer told Newsweek: "Certain fruits and berries can stain your teeth too. A general rule of thumb is if something can stain your clothes, it can stain your teeth."

Sulitzer recommends establishing a good oral hygiene routine to combat any decay that may be forming.

"I recommend brushing your teeth with an electric toothbrush after every meal to prevent harmful bacteria and plaque buildup. Be sure to brush your tongue and rinse the roof of your mouth. Flossing once or twice a day is also a critical part of your oral health routine to remove bacteria stuck between teeth," Sulitzer said.

Dr. Fatima Khan, dentist at Altus Dental, argues that a good way to not only prevent decay but also mouth ulcers is by steering clear of acidic fruits.

"There are two types of ulcers, minor and major recurrent aphthous ulcers," Khan told Newsweek. "Minor ulcers are yellow or grayish in color with a red halo. They can be found on the inside of the lips, cheek, and tongue and are around 2-4mm in size. Major ulcers are more troublesome. They can last several weeks to months. They are much deeper and larger and can be 1cm in diameter and can appear inside the lips, soft palate and throat. They can cause fever, pain, and difficulty swallowing."

Khan said that several factors including the consumption of acidic foods can cause ulcers to develop. But much like Sulitzer, Hales and Patel, Khan feels that the benefits of consuming multiple pieces of fruit a day hugely outweigh the negatives.

A healthy and balanced diet, including a generous portion of fruits, can support and maintain a robust immune system and is great for your overall wellbeing. People should moderate how much fruit they're consuming and make sure that oral hygiene routines are in check if they're particularly keen on acidic treats.

