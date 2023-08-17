'Depp v. Heard' Director's Remark About Netflix Documentary Sparks Outrage

The director of Netflix documentary Depp v. Heard has caused uproar online after not interviewing the former couple for the mini-series.

Available to stream on August 16, the three-part documentary breaks down the defamation case actor Johnny Depp brought against his ex-wife Amber Heard. However, director Emma Cooper chose not to interview the actors, nor experts, for the series, instead using live-feed footage from the 2022 trial, along with archival coverage and social media commentary.

"My intention, right from the start, was to make a cogent and interesting reflection of what happened without using interviews or experts," Cooper told Variety.

Amber Heard outside Fairfax County Circuit Court in April 2022 (L). Johnny Depp departs outside Fairfax County Circuit Court in May 27, 2022 (R). The defamation suit lasted for six weeks and televised around the world. Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images Entertainment

The director and producer, who also produced the Netflix docuseries The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes (2022) and The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann (2019), said her goal was to re-examine the rabid response to the trial online. Nevertheless, her decision not to interview Depp and Heard, or get the opinion of experts or journalists, has sparked controversy on social media.

"Im confused. so you're making a documentary based on your own opinion?" asked one user, KATALYSSST, on X, formerly Twitter.

"Sounds like a great way to make a narrative suit your needs," wrote Liza.

"There's no way you can credibly make a documentary about this trial without talking to experts who can contextualize the textbook tactics of DARVO and gaslighting that Depp's team used," said Kylie Cheung.

"How are you sure you don't miss important details," wondered cBnap, while May commented: "No experts no watch."

There’s no way you can credibly make a documentary about this trial without talking to experts who can contextualize the textbook tactics of DARVO and gaslighting that Depp’s team used. Depp relied heavily on public illiteracy around DV, and not talking to experts enables that https://t.co/HxJe9zHaL4 — Kylie Cheung (@kylietcheung) August 17, 2023

The defamation trial between Depp and his ex-wife spawned from a 2018 article Heard wrote for The Washington Post, in which she purported to be a victim of abuse. She did not reference the 60-year-old actor by name in the op-ed, but the timeline synced with her marriage to Depp. The couple wed in 2015 but Heard filed for divorce a year later, along with obtaining a restraining order.

In 2022, Depp sued Heard for $50 million, while Heard counter-sued for $100 million. The six-week trial took place in Fairfax, Virginia, where two cameras broadcast the proceedings to the world.

Although the 37-year-old had won a separate legal libel case in U.K. in 2020, the jury ruled in her ex-husband's favor in the Depp v. Heard case. The actor was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages, plus an additional $5 million in punitive damages (although the latter was decreased to $350,000 due to the state's legal limit).

After counter-suing, Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages, but her career took a hit, with the actor losing her role as Mera in D.C.'s Aquaman franchise.

Emma Cooper in March 2023. The director sparked outrage on social media after choosing not to interview Depp or Heard for the docuseries. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment

It was Cooper's own reaction to the trial that inspired Depp v. Heard. Like many others, the filmmaker was addicted to following the case online.

"I found myself compulsively watching the live feed, and then discussing it with my friends, and looking at what everybody was saying on social," Cooper told Variety.

"And I wondered what that said about me that I was so interested in what felt like a rather a sad open event of a private relationship."

Although they weren't interviewed for the documentary, Cooper did reach out to the actors' representatives to make them aware.

"If the lawyers had really wanted to speak, then of course, I would have interviewed them," she continued. "But I wouldn't have done one without the other, by the way, because everything has to be balanced."

Newsweek has reached out to Emma Cooper for comment via email.