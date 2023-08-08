Derek Jeter's Daughter Scolds Mom Hannah Over Driving Video

Former baseball star Derek Jeter has shared a cute video on social media of his daughter admonishing her mom, Hannah, while they were on a road trip.

The legendary Major League Baseball ace, who played shortstop for the New York Yankees for more than two decades, is seen driving as one of his daughters questions him following an event.

Jeter and his wife have three daughters, Bella Raine, 5, Story Grey, 4, and River Rose, 1, and a baby son Kaius.

In the video, Hannah asks their daughters for their thoughts on the trip they had just been on.

She says: "Girls, what was your favorite thing about Cooperstown?"

Before the youngsters could reply, Jeter added: "Did you like when daddy went up on stage? Yeah?"

This brought a reaction with one of the girls telling him: "I didn't like the first part when you were not even talking."

Jeter questioned this, saying back: "You didn't like when I wasn't talking?"

The child confirmed her assertion, saying: "Yeah, you were just sitting down."

The baseball legend probed further, asking: "Did you want me to talk?"

The child confirms this, so Jeter then asks: "What would you have liked me to say if I talked?"

His daughter was confident of what she wanted to hear and told her father: "I love the Jeter girls family."

Jeter agreed that this could be something to share the next time he's on stage, but his daughter had already turned her attention to her mom and was ready to scold her.

The youngster leveled at her: "Yo mom, you're videotaping."

Hannah replied by confirming: "I'm not videotaping you, I'm videotaping dad."

Derek Jeter looks on prior to the 93rd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at T-Mobile Park on July 11, 2023, in Seattle, Washington. He shared a cute video on social media of his daughter admonishing her mom. Steph Chambers/Getty

Jeter was behind the wheel of the car as his daughter says to her mom: "Mom why you doing that? You're distracting him from going in the car [Jeter nods his head in agreement] daddy say yes."

Jeter then pitches in by agreeing, saying: "That's right mom, turn it off now."

The 49-year-old former Yankees team captain walked away from Major League Baseball in 2014. He announced the arrival of his son on Friday, May 5, who has been named Kaius Green Jeter.

The five-time World Series champion revealed the news on social media. He posted an announcement on Instagram and Twitter, which read: "Welcome to the world lil man!!! @hannahbjeter." Jeter also changed his bio on Instagram to read: "Sleep-deprived father of four."

Among those who sent congratulations to the couple was his former team, with the Yankees commenting alongside a blue heart emoji: "Congratulations!!"