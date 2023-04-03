Politics

DeSantis Fights Back Amid Disney Feud

By
Politics Ron DeSantis Disney Disney World Florida

Ron DeSantis is attempting to hit back at the Walt Disney Corporation after the company's latest move in their ongoing feud with the Republican Governor of Florida.

DeSantis's government last year signed a bill that would dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement District, a zone surrounding Walt Disney World outside Orlando that allowed Disney a level of governmental autonomy over the space occupied by the famed theme park. The move was widely seen as a retaliation against Disney speaking out against Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill, officially known as the Parental Rights in Education Act, which broadly prohibited discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.

Reedy Creek is set to be officially dissolved in June, at which point a five-person board appointed by DeSantis was set to take control of the area. However, the situation took a major turn last week when Disney instituted a new contract that will help it retain full developmental authority over Reedy Creek "until 21 years after the death of the last survivor of the descendants of King Charles III, king of England living as of the date of this declaration." The new stipulation, therefore, lets Disney keep control for decades to come.

In response, DeSantis announced on Monday an order to the Florida Inspector General to investigate the outgoing Reedy Creek board that approved the recent declaration that helped Disney retain control, believing that the state may be able to strike it down on legal grounds.

Rob DeSantis fights back amid Disney feud
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during an event on his nationwide book tour at Adventure Outdoors, the largest gun store in the country, on March 30, 2023, in Smyrna, Georgia. Elijah Nouvelage/AFP/Getty

"These collusive and self-dealing arrangements aim to nullify the recently passed legislation, undercut Florida's legislative process, and defy the will of Floridians," DeSantis wrote in an official letter. "In addition, based on initial observations of counsel, the RCID board's actions appear to suffer from serious legal infirmities. including, among other things, inadequate notice, lack of consideration, improper delegation of authority, and ethical violations, such as conflicts of interest and self-dealing."

As noted on Twitter by journalist Greg Angel, however, the decision by the outgoing board to hand control of Reedy Creek to Disney was made publically and preceded the signing of the dissolution bill last year. According to NPR, the declaration was made 19 days before DeSantis signed the bill and gave Disney the final say over almost every potential alteration to the property, stripping the board of "the majority of its ability to do anything beyond maintain the roads and maintain basic infrastructure."

Newsweek reached out to media relations at Disney via email for comment.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 07
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 07
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC