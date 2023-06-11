Video of Silent Crowd at DeSantis Rally Goes Viral: 'Jeb Bush Vibes'

A clip of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt trying to rally a crowd for Ron DeSantis during a 2024 campaign event has gone viral.

Stitt, who became the first sitting U.S. governor to announce he is supporting his Florida counterpart in next year's election, appeared at an event in Tulsa, OK, on Saturday where he drummed up support for DeSantis.

During his speech, Stitt declared that "Oklahomans love Ron DeSantis," resulting in a smatter of approving noise from the crowd,

After a brief pause, Stitt continued: "Let's get an 'Amen,' brother," promoting a louder reply of "amen" from the audience.

Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis waves while arriving on stage June 9, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. A clip of Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt trying to rally a Tulsa crowd for DeSantis has gone viral online. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The moment was shared on Twitter, with people suggesting it was similar to former Florida Governor's Jeb Bush's infamous "please clap" remark he made during his 2016 run for president.

"Tough night for Ron DeSantis in Oklahoma. Gov Stitt says, 'Oklahoma loves Ron DeSantis!' Crowd response [crickets emoji]," tweeted Jackson Lahmeyer, a former Oklahoma Senate candidate and founder of Pastors4Trump. "Stitt: Please Clap (@JebBush vibes) Oklahoma will go for TRUMP."

The tweet from Lahmeyer containing the clip of Stitt's speech has since gained more than 200,000 views on Twitter.

Tough night for @RonDeSantis in Oklahoma.@GovStitt says, “Oklahoma loves Ron DeSantis!”



Crowd response 🦗🦗🦗



Stitt: Please Clap (@JebBush vibes)



Oklahoma will go for TRUMP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/r4CvG6h5gU — Jackson Lahmeyer (@JacksonLahmeyer) June 11, 2023

Ron Filipkowski, an attorney and former federal prosecutor, wrote while sharing the clip: "Please clap for Ron Desantis, Oklahoma. Please. Pretty please."

Another Twitter user added: "If ever there was a 'please clap' moment in the DeSantis campaign this was it."

While on the campaign trail during the 2016 GOP primaries, Bush, the brother and son of former U.S. Presidents George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush respectively—called on a New Hampshire crowd to applaud his speech, which appeared to attack Donald Trump.

"I think the next president needs to be a lot quieter but send a signal that we're prepared to act in the national security interest of this country, to get back into the business of a more peaceful world," Jeb Bush said. He then told the crowd "please clap" following a moment of silence from the audience.

The comments were widely mocked at the time and are still used today to ridicule Bush.

Stitt, who has previously backed 2024 GOP primary frontrunner Trump, announced he would be endorsing DeSantis just prior to the Tulsa rally.

"As fellow governors during COVID, DeSantis did not surrender states' rights and individual liberties over to groupthink," Stitt said.

"As a proven leader, DeSantis has boldly delivered results for the people of Florida that laid the groundwork for a booming economy, an education system focused on student outcomes, and better infrastructure for working families."

Stitt later told reporters in Tulsa that backing DeSantis is "nothing against" Trump, but that it is "time to turn the page" from the 76-year-old former president going into 2024.

"President Trump did a great job when he was in office, and I voted for him in 2016 and voted for him in 2020 and supported him," Stitt said, via CNN. "We need a president that can be there for eight years. I really believe that.

"We need somebody that can be beat Joe Biden, and I think Ron DeSantis is the guy. It's nothing against President Trump," Stitt added.

"But you know what, I think it's time to turn the page, and I just really liked what Ron's doing and what he did in Florida, and I think we have an example of what he can do for the country,"

DeSantis' office has been contacted by Newsweek for comment via email.