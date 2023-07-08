DeSantis Reveals Why He Didn't Wait to Run in 2028 Election

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently revealed that he didn't want to wait to run for president in the 2028 election cycle because 2024 is "make or break."

While speaking with host Tomi Lahren on the Tomi Lahren is Fearless podcast on OutKick published on Saturday, DeSantis said, "I believe 2024 is make or break. I don't think we have time for excuses...I've shown the ability to defeat the Democrats."

DeSantis, who has served as the governor of Florida since 2019, is among the ever-widening field of candidates running for the Republican Party's 2024 presidential nomination. While former President Donald Trump regularly maintains a commanding lead in the polls, DeSantis has proven to be his most significant opponent, polling behind in second place, still ahead of others in the field like former Vice President Mike Pence and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

On her podcast, Lahren asked DeSantis what his response is to Trump supporters who question why he didn't wait his "turn" and run in 2028.

This is what @RonDeSantis told me when asked how he responds to Trump supporters who want him to “wait his turn.” WATCH ⬇️ https://t.co/hOuK3Eo97z — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) July 8, 2023

"First of all, in America we don't have turns. People can run if they believe they have something to offer the country. I can tell you as somebody that's worn the country's uniform, who served in Iraq, who believes in a cause greater than myself, I believe 2024 is make or break," the Florida governor responded.

Political analyst Craig Agranoff told Newsweek on Saturday, "Governor Ron DeSantis' decision to run for president in 2024 is a bold one. He is facing an uphill battle against Donald Trump, who is still the most popular figure in the Republican Party, even with his recent legal issues. However, DeSantis believes that 2024 is a 'make or break' moment for the country, and he is willing to take on the challenge."

Agranoff added: "Whether or not it was a wise choice for DeSantis to run in 2024 is still too early to say. However, one thing is for sure: it is going to be an interesting race."

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis walks in a Fourth of July parade on Tuesday in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire. DeSantis recently revealed that he didn't want to wait to run for president in the 2028 election cycle because 2024 is "make or break." (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

Political analyst and Dillard University professor Robert Collins also told Newsweek on Saturday, "Some candidates feel that they only get one shot, and if they don't take their shot in time, the moment will pass them by and the attention of the voters will shift elsewhere. DeSantis is young enough to wait and run for president in a future cycle. However, DeSantis is placing a bet that he thinks that eventually a criminal conviction will remove Trump from the race and give DeSantis a clear shot at the nomination. Since no one knows what the long-term future holds, it's probably as good a short-term bet as he will get."

Meanwhile, Trump has previously called DeSantis "disloyal" for running against him in the 2024 Republican primary. The former president also said without his endorsement, DeSantis would not have secured the Republican nomination for governor in 2018 against former Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam.

Trump mentioned DeSantis' loyalty once again on his social media platform Truth Social on Wednesday, by writing: "Ron DeSanctimonious is getting absolutely 'demolished' for yesterday's performance in New Hampshire. No crowds, no enthusiasm, no interest. His Campaign is in total disarray. He's hurting himself very badly for 2028. See, loyalty does matter with Patriots!"