Detransactionalizing Selling 

In spite of the aspiration to create "win-win" sales that benefit both customers and salespeople, as long as they're in a transactional exchange, both parties are looking to get the most while giving up the least.

Because of this, customers/clients are likely to squeeze salespeople on price and salespeople are likely to sell products and services for as high a price as they can. Therein lies the opportunity for salespeople if they can do something to break the transactional nature of the interaction.

One of the signs that you have done this if you are a salesperson is when you can ask something or say something that causes your prospective customer or client to pause, break eye (a.k.a. transactional) contact and look upward because they want to think about your question.

What follows are two examples of how to break a transactional deadlock.

The Elephant in the Room of Selling

For the sake of this article, we'll use B2B sales as an example.

Have your usual sales conversation with your B2B customer and unless they jump in with: "How soon can you start?" or "What's the next step to begin?" or the unicorn "How do you like to get paid?" — all of which are highly unlikely — pause and then say, "Would it be okay to address what I think might be the elephant in the room?"

How could anyone resist such an intriguing invitation? Hopefully, they will say, "Okay."

At that point say, "Am I correct in assuming that when you have your next performance review, you're hoping your boss will do their best to give you the biggest pay hike and promotion possible?"

They may pause, but hopefully, they'll consider what you said and respond with, "Yes," because it's tough to imagine their saying, "No."

When they do, respond then by saying, "I'm glad you agree. What is your confidence level from zero to 100% that at that meeting you will receive the biggest pay hike and promotion possible?"

In all likelihood, they won't have an answer or will not answer 100%. Nevertheless, they will probably be intrigued by where this conversation, which has just left being transactional, is going.

The Impossibility Question

This is an additional tactic to also detransactionalize your conversation. At this point in the conversation, say something like, "Hmm, I get that. Might I ask you an additional hypothetical question that might help increase your confidence?" This should further pique their interest.

Then ask, "What would be something that would be impossible for you to do or get done, but if you could, would greatly increase your confidence in getting that big raise and promotion?"

This may temporarily confuse them and cause them to say, "What?" Then repeat the question. Why? Because this is a way to cause them to think creatively and way outside of the transactional box in the service of their getting that raise and promotion.

They may say, for example, "That would mean my uniquely doing something to cause my boss to receive the biggest raise and promotion from their boss. And then if they knew I was uniquely helpful in receiving both, they would hopefully pay it forward to me." Then ask what would make that impossible thing possible.

If they catch your drift, they may naturally respond with, "Hmm, finding a service or product that would help them achieve whatever they would need to in order to have their boss give them that raise and promotion."

At that point, switch from selling your product or service — although if you or your company has done a good job of target marketing, you'd be one of the solutions to make that impossibility question possible — to brainstorming your prospective customer on how to make it possible.

If your product/service is a good match, proceed with your sale. If not, focus on introductions you could make that would help them. You might lose the sale of your product or service, but you will have sold them on something much rarer: trusting and appreciating you because you switched to focusing on their success over your making a sale.

You can then proceed to making introductions between that prospect and other companies that could help them receive that raise and promotion. When you do that, both your prospect and the companies you introduce them to will likely be appreciative and demonstrate that by likely taking a future call from you.

Furthermore, they may also think about how to return the favor by thinking of who they could introduce you to that could help make you successful.