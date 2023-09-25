U.S.

Deutsche Bank's DWS Forced to Halt Controversial Investing Strategy

Deutsche bank Securities and Exchange Commission

A subsidiary of Deutsche Bank has been fined $25 million for two separate infractions, the Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.

DWS Investment Management Americas failed to develop a mutual fund anti-money laundering program and misstated its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investment process, the government regulator alleged.

In response, DWS Investment Management settled the charges and agreed to fork over $19 million for the ESG violation and $6 million for the anti-laundering transgression. The company did not admit nor deny the charges but agreed on a cease and desist orders on both counts and additional censure on the ESG infringement.

The SEC said in a statement that there was a disconnect between what DSW was presenting itself to investors with what they were doing in their investment approached.

"DWS advertised that ESG was in its 'DNA,' but, as the SEC's order finds, its investment professionals failed to follow the ESG investment processes that it marketed," said Sanjay Wadhwa, Deputy Director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement and head of its Climate and ESG Task Force.

The exterior of a Deutsche Bank store photographed on June 20, 2022, in Berlin, Germany. A unit of the bank was fined a total of $25 million for two infractions by the SEC. JEREMY MOELLER/GETTY IMAGES

On the anti-money laundering violation, DWS failed to establish programs to detect money laundering, the SEC said.

"The SEC's order finds that DWS advised mutual funds with billions of dollars in assets yet failed to ensure that the funds had an AML program tailored to their specific risks, as required by law," said Gurbir S. Grewal, Director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC