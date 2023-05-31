Experts

Developing a Growth Mindset for Effective Leadership

A growth mindset is the cornerstone of effective leadership in this ever-evolving business landscape.

Dr. Kira Graves , Founder / Chief Executive Officer, Kira Graves Consulting
woman presenting her idea to colleagues
Jacob Lund/stock.adobe.com
Picture this: A seasoned leader is at the helm of a rapidly growing tech startup. She's faced with a formidable challenge — her once small team is now a bustling crowd of new hires, each with unique skills and varying levels of experience. Instead of being overwhelmed, she is exhilarated. She sees not just a challenge, but an opportunity for growth. This is a tale not of trepidation, but transformation, made possible by a growth mindset.

At its essence, a growth mindset is a psychological concept popularized by psychologist Carol Dweck, which posits that our abilities are not fixed, but can be developed through dedication and hard work. When this concept is woven into the fabric of leadership, it can spawn leaders who are resilient and adaptable and foster high-performing teams.

But how does a growth mindset manifest in leadership? A leader with a growth mindset perceives every challenge as an opportunity to learn. They embrace change, encourage innovation, and view failure not as a dead-end, but a detour leading to a better route. They cultivate a culture of continuous learning, fostering an environment where team members are motivated to enhance their skills and grow their capabilities.

How To Cultivate a Growth Mindset

Now, the question that's probably dancing on the tips of your neurons is, "How do I cultivate a growth mindset as a leader?" Here are a few strategies:

1. The Power of "Yet": When faced with a daunting task, don't say, "I can't do this." Add a simple "yet" — "I can't do this, yet." This small linguistic twist sparks a mental shift from a fixed mindset to a growth mindset.

2. Embrace the "Puzzle" Paradigm: View each challenge as a puzzle waiting to be solved. This approach cultivates curiosity, encourages innovative problem-solving, and makes the journey toward the solution an adventurous one.

3. Lead a "Feedback Fiesta": Encourage a culture where feedback, both giving and receiving, is celebrated. This not only facilitates continuous learning but also helps build a resilient team that views feedback as a catalyst for growth.

From "Know-It-All" To "Learn-It-All"

Consider the case of Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft. When Nadella stepped into his role, Microsoft was considered a "know-it-all" organization, with a fixed-mindset culture that was detrimental to growth. However, Nadella, armed with the tenets of a growth mindset, chose to disrupt this status quo. He was driven by an unwavering belief that each individual in his vast organization had the potential to learn and grow, a philosophy that would fundamentally redefine the culture of Microsoft.

He embarked on this transformative journey by openly championing the power of yet, consistently treating challenges as puzzles to be solved, and fostering a feedback fiesta that broke down hierarchical barriers and encouraged open dialogue and learning.

This cultural shift from "know it all" to "learn it all" did not just change the way Microsoft employees perceived their roles; it became a catalyst for the company's resurgence. It ignited a spark of innovation, leading to the development of ground-breaking products and services that re-established Microsoft as a leading force in the tech industry.

Under Nadella's leadership, Microsoft didn't just grow in terms of market share and revenue, but also in terms of resilience, adaptability, and continuous learning. This transformation is a testament to the power of a growth mindset in leadership, demonstrating how it can turn the tide for even the largest of organizations.

I believe a growth mindset is the cornerstone of effective leadership in this ever-evolving business landscape. It is not just about overcoming challenges but transforming them into stepping stones for growth. So, embrace the power of yet, solve the puzzle, and lead the feedback fiesta. Remember, in the grand arena of leadership, growth isn't just a goal; it's a journey. Start your journey today, and lead with a growth mindset.

The Newsweek Expert Forum is an invitation-only network of influential leaders, experts, executives, and entrepreneurs who share their insights with our audience.
What's this?
Content labeled as the Expert Forum is produced and managed by Newsweek Expert Forum, a fee based, invitation only membership community. The opinions expressed in this content do not necessarily reflect the opinion of Newsweek or the Newsweek Expert Forum.
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC