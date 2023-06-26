'Devil' Woman Cheered for Why She Made Pregnant Sister-in-Law Cry

A woman has been praised online for calling out her pregnant sister-in-law after she yelled at her brother for turning her into a "whale."

In a viral Reddit post, shared on the Am I The A****** page, user luulime47 explained that her sister-in-law had been lashing out at her husband (the user's brother) during her pregnancy.

Noting that nobody in the family had come to her brother's defense, the Reddit user decided to ask her sister-in-law to stop, given their long friendship.

The Reddit user added: "I spoke up after she started yelling at my brother for making her into a 'whale'. He kept apologizing to her and everybody was coddling her and telling her how beautiful she was and how she didn't look big at all.

"When I was alone I told her how she was behaving unfairly and treating my brother badly and stressing him out. I thought she took it well since she said she knew but apparently not since she started crying to my brother."

She wrote: "Everybody is treating me like I'm the devil now for making her cry. My brother told me to stay out of his marriage and to mind my own business because I didn't understand what she's going through and he said I was causing her stress.

"I tried to explain that I wasn't trying to hurt her but I felt like she was being mean but it hasn't helped the situation."

Relationship expert Terri DiMatteo who owns the couple's counseling service Open Door Therapy told Newsweek that it is not easy to see a family member being mistreated by a spouse and that the natural inclination is to step in and protect them.

DiMatteo said: "What's worth noting here is the extreme polarization that occurred. Once the poster spoke up, the family gathered around the sister-in-law to sympathize with her. And the poster is considered wrong.

"The situation is polarizing, divisive, and flipped around so that the family protects the rude family member. The one with the reasoned response is demeaned and isolated.

"This exchange and the outcome suggest that the sister-in-law may be personality disordered as these are the family dynamics that occur when a family member suffers from a personality disorder, such as narcissism. If that is the case, the poster's brother is in an emotionally abusive relationship, and she captured a small glimpse of the abuse he suffers."

Since being shared on Sunday, June 18, the post has attracted an estimated 7,300 upvotes and more than 945 comments.

The majority of commenters supported the Reddit user for taking a stand against the sister-in-law.

MrChaddious, whose comment was upvoted 10,900 times, said: "NTA (not the a******) I've never in my life seen any friends or family of mine who've had children treat their partner like that while pregnant.

"She is completely out of line and your family should be ashamed for treating you like that for defending your brother which they also should be doing. Your brother's spineless for lashing out at you like that."

HedgehodOptimal1784 wrote: "Also assuming this is a planned pregnancy, he didn't 'make her' do anything. They did it together."

Tenerife-anonymous commented: "If SIL (sister-in-law) doesn't stop now, she will turn into that mother who wants a gift from their child on the child's birthday because they gave her stretchmarks."

