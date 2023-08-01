Devon Archer Turns Out to Be a Dud for Republicans

Devon Archer, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, appears to have failed to provide Republicans in the House of Representatives with any evidence of wrongdoing by President Joe Biden.

Archer testified before the House Oversight Committee on Monday in a highly anticipated appearance, where he was expected to say that Hunter Biden had put his father on speakerphone during business calls on multiple occasions.

His closed-door testimony to the committee seems to have been a dud, however, as Democratic and Republican members of the panel appeared to acknowledge he didn't provide evidence of the president's alleged involvement in his son's business dealings.

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s former business partner, leaves the O'Neill House Office Building after testifying to the House Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill on July 31, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Archer's testimony doesn't appear to have linked President Joe Biden to his son's business dealings. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The White House has repeatedly denied that Biden had any involvement with his son's business dealings, as the GOP-led House pursues its investigations.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy suggested last week that the Republican probe into the president is "rising to the level of impeachment inquiry."

However, Archer's testimony appears to have provided little for Republicans to work with.

Republican Representative Andy Biggs was asked about Archer's testimony by reporters on Monday. A video of his exchange with reporters on Fox News was shared to Twitter by user Acyn.

"Did he talk about the bribe at all?" one reporter asked. This is likely a reference to an alleged bribe paid by Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

"He didn't know anything about that," Biggs replied, while moving away from the reporters before getting into his car.

Democratic Representative Daniel Goldman took to Twitter on Monday and suggested that Archer's testimony contained no evidence of wrongdoing.

"I just left the interview of Devon Archer and I was the only member who stayed for the whole time," Goldman wrote. "These are the facts: 1) Archer testified that Joe Biden NEVER discussed any business with Hunter and his associates."

Goldman added: "2) there was no bribe from Burisma to Joe or Hunter."

The Democrat had told reporters on Monday: "There is not a shred of evidence of a single conflict of interest of President Biden ever doing anything in connection or in relation to Hunter Biden's business ventures, other than advocating for the removal of a prosecutor general who was advantageous to Burisma."

"The only evidence we have right now of any official action by President Biden in connection to Hunter Biden's business interests is bad for Hunter Biden's business interests," he said.

CNN National Security Reporter Zachary Cohen suggested on Monday that Archer's evidence was not the "smoking gun" Republicans had been seeking.

"I'm hearing from sources who were in the room, after hours of testimony -we just saw Devon Archer leaving - sources saying he did not deliver that smoking gun that Republicans had hoped for," Cohen said.

Cohen went on to say that Archer had told the committee that Hunter Biden was trying to "essentially trick business partners into thinking he could provide access" to his father.

A source familiar with the closed-door interview told CNN that Archer said Hunter Biden was selling the "illusion" of access to his father.