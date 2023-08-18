Nevada Woman Arrested Over Death of Boyfriend

A Nevada woman has been arrested in connection with the killing of a 47-year-old male who police believe was her boyfriend.

The Henderson Police Department in Nevada stated in a Facebook update on August 16 that the suspect was the victim's 45-year-old girlfriend Devyn Michaels.

Local media accounts have reported a complicated relationship dynamic between the victim and the accused. A Las Vegas Review-Journal report stated that the victim's name was Johnathan James Willette and that he was decapitated. These details have not been confirmed by the police.

Newsweek has not been able to independently verify the name of the victim or whether the body was decapitated. Newsweek has contacted the Henderson Police Department via email for comment and access to an arrest report for Michaels.

Booking photo of murder suspect Devyn Michaels. Michaels has been arrested this week on suspicion of killing her boyfriend, according to police. Henderson Police Department

"On August 15, 2023, Michaels was taken into custody and booked on one count of Open Murder," the police stated on Facebook. "This case has not been adjudicated; therefore, no further details will be released at this time."

The post said that the Henderson Police and Fire Departments were called to a residence on August 7 following a report from a person stating they believed to have located a deceased relative.

"Officers arrived on scene to discover a 47-year-old male deceased at the scene," the police wrote. "Henderson Detectives' preliminary investigation revealed the incident to be the result of a homicide. The name of the decedent will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office pending notification of next of kin."

Newsweek has contacted the Clark County Coroner's Office via email for comment.

A GoFundMe page for the alleged victim Willette has also been set up to raise funds for his family. Newsweek has contacted the GoFundMe organizer via email.

"I am Valerie Rivera Johnathan step sister. Johnathan James Willette (OJ) passed away August 7, 2023. Johnathan was loved by so many people. Johnathan had the personality and charisma that attracted everyone to him (sic)," the page stated.

"Johnathan leaves behind 2 young beautiful girls, his father JC, mother Yoko, and brother Ken, and stepmother Valerie. Rest in Peace Johnathan, we all love you," the GoFundMe page statement continued.

"With the sudden and unexpected passing of Jonathan, his family would greatly appreciate anything that you can donate towards the many expenses that are ahead."

The Las Vegas Review-Journal report stated that his mother found his allegedly decapitated body and called the police. However, it is not clear whether she saw that the body had been decapitated.

Newsweek has not been able to independently verify whether the victim's mother discovered the body.

Police asked members of the public to contact authorities at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, if they have any information. To remain anonymous, citizens can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit the Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward, the police said.