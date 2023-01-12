Diamond and Silk Survivor Rochelle Richardson Rages at COVID Death Rumors

Rochelle Richardson of Diamond and Silk has taken to Twitter to vent her frustration at ongoing rumors that claim her sister, Lynette Hardaway, died of COVID-19.

The death of Hardaway, also known as "Diamond" of the conservative political duo, was announced on Monday evening.

The tweet by the duo's Twitter page read: "The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity!"

"Please respect the privacy of Diamond's family! Memorial Ceremony TBA. Contributions towards Preserving Diamond's Legacy are only being accepted at the following link."

A cause of death was not confirmed by Hardaway's family or the group page.

Despite this, some social media users began to speculate and suggested she was hospitalized and died with, and because of, a coronavirus infection.

Many of these claims were made on the basis of a report from website publication Blavity that said she had been hospitalised in November. The article now appears to be unavailable and can't be checked or verified.

On Jan 8, 2023, the World lost a True Angel & Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, & Humanity! Please respect the privacy of Diamond’s family! Memorial Ceremony TBA



Contributions for Preserving Diamond’s Legacy are only being accepted at the following link: https://t.co/g6J6NlBXE7 — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) January 12, 2023

Richardson has now called out some of these social media users and demanded they move their posts, and demanded for proof they know she died of coronavirus.

Tweeting on Wednesday, she replied to Marc Lamont Hill, a Temple University Professor, who said the pair were fired by Fox News for their COVID-19 stance.

The Diamond and Silk page said: "I will NOT allow you or any other MOFO the opportunity to disparage, slander and lie on my sister and I.

I will NOT allow you or any other MOFO the opportunity to disparage, slander & lie on my sister & I.



Where's your proof that my sister was ever hospitalized due to Covid and that we were fired from Fox?



Investigate Before You Celebrate!



You have until 12 noon today to retract. https://t.co/6gqALyuIvQ — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) January 11, 2023

"Where's your proof that my sister was ever hospitalized due to Covid and that we were fired from Fox?

"Investigate before you celebrate. You have until 12 noon today to retract."

Bishop Talbert Swan, a pastor and activist, also made a similar claim that Hardaway had died as a result of coronavirus.

The page tweeted: "Well it looks like we have us another lying MOFO who calls himself a Bishop but acts more like a B**** A$$.

Well it looks like we have us another lying MOFO who calls himself a Bishop but acts more like a B!tch A$$.



Where's your proof that my sister died from contracting COVID-19?



No Proof plus No Truth equates to a Lawsuit.



You have until 12 midnight tonight to retract. https://t.co/XuM9eAEaDM — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) January 12, 2023

"Where's your proof that my sister died from contracting Covid-19? No proof plus No Truth equates to a Lawsuit. You have until 12 midnight tonight to retract."

Prior to the Richardson's tweets dismissing the rumours, some people had already suggested the theory she had been hospitalized with COVID-19 and died as a result, a theory that has yet to be proven.

In December last year, Hardaway dismissed the idea that she was in a hospital with coronavirus, according to a Daily Beast report.

She had returned to her Fox show and said the idea that she had been hospitalized with COVID was "fake news."

Newsweek has contacted Diamond and Silk for comment.