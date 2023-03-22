Dick Van Dyke, 97, Facing Driving Test Retake After Car Accident—Report

Dick Van Dyke is reportedly facing the possibility of having to retake his driving test after getting into a car accident in Malibu, California.

Van Dyke, 97, lost control of his Lexus LS 500 before skidding in wet weather conditions and smashing into a gate last Wednesday, TMZ said.

Van Dyke, who first achieved fame in the early 1960s on Broadway, TV and in movies such as Bye Bye Birdie and Mary Poppins, reportedly escaped serious injury, emerging from the accident with a bloody nose and mouth as well as a possible concussion.

Police arrived at the scene to find Van Dyke still behind the wheel of his saloon car, TMZ said. He was reportedly treated at the scene by paramedics.

Van Dyke was reportedly not taken to the hospital after being treated at the scene, and a friend arrived to meet him and drive him home. Officers said drugs and alcohol were not involved in the crash, TMZ said.

However, it was also reported that law enforcement officers have submitted documents to the Department of Motor Vehicles requesting that Van Dyke retake his driving test. A contributing factor to the decision was reportedly his age.

There is no upper age limit to drive in California, but senior residents are required to adhere to special rules. They include a requirement for all drivers 70 and over to renew their license every five years in person at a DMV location.

The incident comes almost 10 years after Van Dyke escaped uninjured after his Jaguar caught on fire while he was driving on a Los Angeles freeway in August 2013.

California Highway Patrol officer Saul Gomez said at the time that the veteran entertainer was not treated or cited at the scene.

According to the officer, witnesses reported that they saw an elderly man slumped behind the wheel of his car, which was on fire. Passersby stopped to help the man, who was later identified by officials as Van Dyke.

Eyewitnesses said at the time that Van Dyke assured one passerby that he was "OK" before he was pulled from the vehicle, just moments before it was engulfed in flames.

At the time, a photo of the car's burned-out shell was shared on Van Dyke's Twitter account, alongside a caption that said: "Used Jag for sale REAL CHEAP!!"