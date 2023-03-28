Becky G's fiancé Sebastian Lletget has issued a statement on social media in response to cheating allegations made against him.

The soccer star apologized to the singer in his message on Instagram but also said he was a victim of extortion after an anonymous account claimed Lletget had been unfaithful with them during a night out with his teammates in February.

Lletget and Becky G have been engaged since December 2022, and they have been dating since 2016. Here is everything you need to know.

Did Becky G's Fiancé Cheat? Sebastian Lletget Responds to Claims: 'So Sorry'

Lletget's statement saw the sportsman share that he had a "10-minute lapse of judgement" which has led to him being extorted.

He added in his statement that he did not know the anonymous Instagram user that was accusing him of infidelity and had not met them before like they claim.

Despite saying he hadn't met the Instagram user who says he's been unfaithful, Lletget apologized to Becky G and said he would "earn back the trust and love you deserve."

He added that he was going to enroll himself in a mental wellness program in order to try and tackle his "deeply rooted anger and mental heath issues."

Becky G has not yet responded publicly to the statement.

Here Is Sebastian Lletget's Statement in Full:

"As an athlete I have always tried to hold myself to a higher standard, recognizing the blessings and privileges in my career.

"When I reflect on the past seven years of my life, I know in my heart that I couldn't have achieved a lot of my personal and professional growth, let alone navigate the challenges in my life without the love and support of Becky by my side.

"Yet behind this abundance, there is a reality I've hid from everyone around me. I have struggled with personal trauma and acute anxiety compounded by my own denial pride and bad decisions.

"Over the last several weeks, during a moment I regret deeply, a 10-minute lapse in judgement resulted in an extortion plot.

"Since this person did not get what they wanted it has now become a public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth and false posts aimed at the love of my life, the one person who I should never take for granted or put at risk.

"While this anonymous internet stalker—who I never met, unlike they claimed—had an ultimate goal that was not clear, for me it has been a wake-up call. The loudest alarm of my life. I can't keep running from demons.

"I know that any actions made that put us here should have never happened to begin with. Pushing right up tp the very boundaries of lines that should never be crossed only hurts me and the people I love most.

"This past week of chaos and pain has forced me to face the consequences of my actions, my fears and my lapses from the past have half-heartedly been participating in therapy, knowing I have deeply rooted anger and mental heath issues that require the same commitment and treatment that I devote to my physical well-being.

"If I am to be the man I aspire to be, I have to do better. I have decided to commit myself to a mental wellness program to work on the parts of me that deeply need healing..."

Referring directly to his fiancée, he added: "To Becky, you have been the light in my life, my strength, who has always shown me unconditional love. Instead of honoring that love every day I have done the opposite, hurting you, and disrespecting the one person I love more than anything.

"I am so sorry and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve.

"To my FC Dallas family, my fans, friends and family. Thank you for your love and support. I will do my best to be my best."