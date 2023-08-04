Did the Government Confirm Aliens Exist? Here's What Happened

Congress' UFO hearings have left many gripped, with the suggestion the U.S. government has knowledge of alien life and is in possession of a fully intact alien space craft.

Witnesses testified that the government had been aware of non-human activity since the 1930s during a session of the House Oversight Committee in late July.

The alien probe was launched after David Grusch, a United States Air Force veteran who previously worked at the National Reconnaissance Office, told NewsNation, following an article on the same subject in The Debrief, that the government had retrieved several "non-human origin technical vehicles," some of which contained "dead pilots."

At the committee hearing Grusch told Congress under oath that "the U.S. government is operating with secrecy—above Congressional oversight" over Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP).

David Grusch, former National Reconnaissance Officer representative to the Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force at the U.S. Department of Defense, testifies during a House Oversight Committee hearing on "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena", July 26, 2023. Grusch and testimony from two other witnesses led some to believe the government had confirmed the existence of alien life. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

His testimony drew widespread attention with senior leaders, scientists, and other politicians weighing in on the topic.

Former Navy pilot Ryan Graves also told the hearing: "If everyone could see the sensor and video data I witnessed, our national conversation would change.

"I urge us to put aside stigma and address the security and safety issue this topic represents. If UAP are foreign drones, it is an urgent national security problem. If it is something else, it is an issue for science. In either case, unidentified objects are a concern for flight safety."

Since last week, many began asserting on social media that the U.S. government knows more than it was letting on.

One viral tweet, posted on July 26, 2023, by Twitter influencer @kirawontmiss, viewed 18.3 million times, read "CONGRESS JUST CONFIRMED THAT ALIENS ARE REAL??"

Another by user @N3RONEWS, posted the same day, viewed 127,000 times, also stated "Congress has confirmed that they have non-biologically human in custody (ALIEN), in a nutshell the aliens and UFOs are real."

The testimony of the witnesses, who are not representatives of the U.S. government, was no more than testimony.

Pentagon spokeswoman Sue Gough denied other allegations made by Grusch before a House Oversight subcommittee.

The Pentagon "has no information that any individual has been harmed or killed as a result of providing information" about UFO objects, Gough said.

Nor, she added, has the Pentagon discovered "any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently."

While that does not necessarily mean that the witnesses' accounts should be doubted, their invitation to the House Oversight Committee is not a tacit acknowledgment of the government's views on the matter.

There have not been any statements from any government departments to this effect either.

While leaders on both sides of the aisle have called for further information to be released if available, again, this does not indicate that any government department has confirmed whether UFOs or alien life is real. There is no substantive evidence to support that argument either.

Members of the House Oversight's Subcommittee on National Security, the Border and Foreign Affairs, nonetheless have called for further examination and information.

Democrat Rep. Robert Garcia in closing remarks said: "I think it's really important that we have and continue these discussions and these hearings, clearly.

"There's a lot of information that we don't know but it's also very clear that we have to continue our investigation and accountability on asking the right questions and ensuring that they're part of the public record."

Newsweek has contacted a representative for the House Oversight Committee to comment and provide information about when the next hearing may be held.