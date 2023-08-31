Fact Check: Did Joe Biden Attend KKK Leader's Funeral?

Joe Biden was accused of exercising double standards this week by Ted Cruz, who claimed that despite Biden leading a charge against white supremacy terrorists, he had honored a former member of the KKK.

The Republican Texas senator said the president, who has previously referred to white supremacists as the "most lethal terrorist threat" the U.S. faces, once eulogized an "exalted cyclops"—a title given to local leaders of Klan chapters.

However, the truth behind it deserves more explanation.

Photo taken from a Ku Klux Klan demonstration. Texas Senator Ted Cruz claimed President Joe Biden eulogized a former KKK leader. F. Carter Smith/Sygma via Getty Images

The Claim

During an interview with Newsmax on August 30, 2023, Cruz claimed Biden gave a eulogy at the funeral of a KKK exalted cyclops.

After being played a clip of Biden calling white supremacy "the greatest terrorist threat we face in the homeland," Cruz said: "Listen, that's idiotic, and by the way, to be clear, white supremacy is evil and bigoted, and Joe Biden has some gall talking about it because Joe Biden 12 years ago [he] gave the eulogy at the funeral of former exalted cyclops of the KKK."

The Facts

Biden did give a eulogy at the funeral of a KKK "exalted cyclops," a term referring to a local Klan leader in the racist organization; however, that fact needs context.

In 2010, Biden provided a eulogy for Democratic West Virginia Senator Robert C. Byrd, who in the 1940s helped recruit new members to his chapter of the KKK. According to his 2005 autobiography Robert C. Byrd: Child of the Appalachian Coalfields, Byrd said he regretted his decision as a young man, thinking his membership would help his political career.

"It has emerged throughout my life to haunt and embarrass me, and has taught me in a very graphic way what one major mistake can do to one's life, career and reputation," Byrd wrote. "I displayed very bad judgment, due to immaturity and a lack of seasoned reasoning."

This photo taken in July 1987 shows then-Senator Joe Biden with (from left) Senate Majority Leader Robert C. Byrd, White House Chief of Staff Howard H. Baker Jr. and Attorney General Edwin Meese III to discuss the nomination of Robert H. Bork for U.S. Supreme Court Justice. Cynthia Johnson/Getty Images

Biden's eulogy of Byrd can be watched via C-SPAN, during which he said "Robert C. Byrd elevated the Senate" and was "the embodiment of his state."

Dozens of senators gave tributes to Byrd in the Senate, including South Carolina Republican Lindsey Graham, New York Democrat Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. Former Democratic Senator John Kerry of Massachusetts and the late John McCain, an Arizona Republican, also paid homage to Byrd.

Byrd, a member of the Democratic Party, served as a senator from West Virginia for more than 50 years, from 1959 until his death. His past was not without controversy, however, including a 14-hour filibuster against the 1964 Civil Rights Acts.

However, he would spend much of his later career making a number of public statements decrying his younger attitudes.

Throughout his career he made many attempts to amend for drawing in 150 members to the Klan, and for attaining the position of exalted cyclops.

Those attempts led the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People to issue a statement in praise of Byrd upon his death.

The Ruling

Needs Context.

The president did give a eulogy for Senator Robert C. Byrd, who in his younger years served as an exalted cyclops for the KKK.

However, Byrd would publicly renounce this decision later in his career and many other attitudes he exhibited before and when he became senator for West Virginia.

While Byrd's history is undoubtedly shocking, Cruz's claim does not spell out the complicated story behind it.

FACT CHECK BY Newsweek's Fact Check team