Did Marjorie Taylor Greene Just Lose Her Power?

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a conservative firebrand who Democrats have sought to portray as the face of "MAGA Republicans," has been reportedly booted from the House Freedom Caucus (HFC).

Representative Andy Harris, a member of the conservative group, confirmed to Politico on Thursday that a vote was taken last month to remove Greene for "some of the things she's done."

Asked whether the action was successful, Harris said, "As far as I know, that is the way it is." Neither Greene's office nor the HFC has commented on the status of her membership. Newsweek reached out to Greene via email for comment.

Republican strategist Alex Patton told Newsweek that while an ousted Greene won't necessarily reshape the internal politics of the Republican conference, "it will likely allow her to play her victim card with vigor and juice her fundraising a bit in the short term."

"Long term, it will also likely isolate her further from her colleagues in Congress," Patton said.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) leaves a House Republican caucus meeting on Capitol Hill on May 23, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Greene has been reportedly booted from the House Freedom Caucus (HFC). Kevin Dietsch/Getty

Although the Georgia congresswoman has gained national recognition and remains close to GOP powerhouse former President Donald Trump, she has few congressional allies. Greene joined the House of Representatives as one of its most far-right and controversial members, limiting the lawmakers, even Republican ones, who would want to have ties with her.

Playing her cards right by supporting his bid for the gavel and his debt ceiling deal with President Joe Biden, she's been able to land on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's good side. But while her relationship with McCarthy has budded, she is still generally viewed as an outsider to the Republican conference. Without the support of other conservative hardliners, Greene's position on Capitol Hill could become more obvious.

"Congress is a difficult place to be effective as a lone wolf with zero friends, and I would wager she is about to find this out," Patton said.

Tensions between Greene and the HFC have been brewing for some time. The congresswoman repeatedly broke with the group on her vocal support for McCarthy, while her colleagues remained steadfast in their opposition of Republican leadership. But things seem to come to a head after a recent clash with fellow caucus member Representative Lauren Boebert during which Greene reportedly called Boebert a "little b----" on the House floor.

"I think the way she referred to a fellow member was probably not the way we expect our members to refer to other fellow, especially female, members," Harris told Politico. "I think the straw that broke the camel's back was publicly saying things about another member in terms that no one should."

It is the first time the HFC has formally removed a member from its ranks.

Greene may now be more isolated in Washington, D.C., but political consultant Jay Townsend noted that her influence in American politics does not come from inside Congress. So, the internal memberships of certain caucuses will do little to change the congresswoman's political power.

"At best, she is an influencer who happens to be a Member of Congress, who adroitly exploits the title and the podium to gain attention," Townsend told Newsweek. "Little that happens inside the Congress is likely to change her standing or influence with those who follow her or care about what she thinks."