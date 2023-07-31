News

Did Niger Military Tell Biden to Use Money for U.S. Homeless? What We Know

By
News Niger Coup Military Joe Biden

The U.S. threatened to pull funding from the Niger amid the military takeover in the African nation, prompting speculation about a response from its military leaders.

"The United States of America threatens to withhold aid to Niger due to the military takeover, coup d'état," Africa Archives wrote in a tweet on Saturday. "Niger Military says they should keep their aid and give it to their millions of Homeless people in the United States of America. Charity begins at home."

The tweet has been viewed more than 4.5 million times as of Monday morning, but Newsweek has been unable to independently verify the comments from Niger's military. Newsweek has also been unable to find other credible sources promoting the tweet mentioning Niger's response to the U.S.

The post came shortly after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke about the recent military takeover in Niger in which soldiers overthrew democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

"Our economic and security partnership with Niger—which is significant, hundreds of millions of dollars—depends on the continuation of the democratic governance and constitutional order that has been disrupted by the actions in the last few days," Blinken said in Australia during a Pacific tour.

Did Niger Military Tell Biden Money Homeless
This video frame grab image obtained by AFP from ORTN - Télé Sahel on July 26, 2023, shows Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane (seated), spokesperson for the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, speaking during a televised statement. Soldiers claimed on July 26, 2023, to have overthrown the government of Niger President Mohamed Bazoum in a statement read on national television. On July 29, 2023, a Twitter account claimed that Niger's military responded to U.S. comments that they might pull funding from Niger and said that the U.S. should use the money for their own homeless. ORTN - Télé Sahel/AFP/Getty

"So that assistance, that support, is in clear jeopardy as a result of these actions, which is another reason why they need to be immediately reversed."

According to the Associated Press, Blinken did not say the military situation in Niger is a coup but added: "The very significant assistance that we have in place that's making a material difference in the lives of the people of Niger is clearly in jeopardy and we've communicated that as clearly as we possibly can to those responsible for disrupting the constitutional order and Niger's democracy."

Newsweek reached out to the State Department via its website for comment.

Read more

Over the weekend, soldiers in Niger claimed to have taken over the government and placed General Abdourahmane Tchiani in charge, shortly after members of the president's guard surrounded his residence and placed him in custody.

In addition to the U.S., several other countries condemned the military takeover in Niger, as did the United Nations Security Council.

"The members of the Security Council strongly condemned the efforts to unconstitutionally change the legitimate government of the Republic of Niger on 26 July 2023," the U.N. Security Council said in statement. "The members of the Security Council called for the immediate and unconditional release of the democratically elected President of the Republic, H.E. Mohamed Bazoum, and underscored the need to protect him, his family and members of his government."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC