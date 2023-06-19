Did Trump Supporters Chant His Name at DeSantis Event? What We Know

Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis hit the campaign trail in Nevada over the weekend, and Donald Trump says an event for the GOP Florida governor was interrupted by the former president's supporters chanting "Trump."

DeSantis, a former Trump ally, launched his presidential campaign last month at a Twitter Spaces event co-hosted by Twitter CEO Elon Musk, while Trump formally announced his campaign to take back the White House last year. In recent polls, DeSantis has trailed Trump by double digits.

Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, on Monday, Trump said, "DeSanctimonious had a very tough time in Nevada. Seeing his poll numbers crash, very few people showed up, and most of the ones who did were chanting "TRUMP."

Independent journalist Ron Filipkowski, who says he monitors right-wing extremism, tweeted a video of DeSantis walking onto a stage at the Basque Fry Veterans of Foreign Wars event in Gardnerville, a small town southwest of Lake Tahoe, on Saturday.

The video showed the crowd of just dozens of people applauding DeSantis as he appeared, but it did not reveal anyone chanting "Trump."

Another video, posted to Twitter by CNN correspondent Dana Bash, shows DeSantis supporters cheering for the Florida governor as he spoke about Californians coming to Nevada. No "Trump" chants can be heard in this video either, and the crowd size appears larger than it does in Filipkowski's post.

DeSantis addressing voters at the annual Basque Fry in Nevada. A lot of focus today on the contrast between Florida’s and Nevada’s covid responses.



In a third video, which was posted to Twitter by Team DeSantis, the Florida governor can be seen signing hats for supporters as he asks a potential voter if he "won him over." No "Trump" chants can be heard in this video as well.

Governor @RonDeSantis winning over Nevada voters one speech at a time.



In a fifth video, posted to Twitter by NBC senior national political reporter Natasha Korecki, cheers can again be heard for DeSantis as he takes the stage, but no "Trump" chants are heard.

Local news station KRNV reporter Audrey Mayer also attended the event and spoke to Trump supporter Shawn Newman, who said, "I like what DeSantis is doing in Florida, but obviously I'm wearing the hat [saying Make America Great Again], so it's Trump first."

Newsweek reached out to the Trump and DeSantis campaigns via email for comment.

Meanwhile, Trump's social media attacks on DeSantis are nothing new, as the former president took aim at the governor before his presidential campaign began in May. Political analyst Craig Agranoff told Newsweek on Monday, "Trump's recent attacks on DeSantis are likely to be seen as white noise by most voters."

He continued: "DeSantis is a popular governor with a strong base of support, and he is not likely to be swayed by Trump's criticisms. They are both popular figures among Republican voters but have different styles and priorities."

Donald Trump is seen at one of his golf clubs on June 13, while Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the North Carolina Republican Party's convention in Greensboro, North Carolina, on June 9. On Monday, Trump said on social media that his supporters chanted for him at a DeSantis campaign stop in Nevada on Saturday. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; ALLISON JOYCE/AFP via Getty Images

During his speech in Nevada, according to the Associated Press, DeSantis went after the Justice Department and the Walt Disney Co. The governor and Disney have been locked in a feud since his signing of the 2022 "Don't Say Gay" bill, which bans the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in certain school grades across Florida. Disney has publicly opposed the legislation.

However, at the event DeSantis steered clear of criticizing Trump, who comfortably leads a crowded Republican field despite a federal indictment over his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Agranoff said, "It is possible that DeSantis will fight back against Trump, but it is also possible that he will simply ignore him. Ultimately, the impact of Trump's attacks on DeSantis' campaign is uncertain. DeSantis is likely to focus on his own record as governor and avoid getting into a public feud with Trump so early on."