Did Vasser's Mini Mart Permanently Close After Alabama Brawl? What We Know

Some social media users claimed this week that Vasser's Mini Mart, a local convenience store in Selma, Alabama, permanently closed following a large brawl that occurred over the weekend.

A brawl occurred at about 7 p.m. on Saturday in Montgomery, according to local law enforcement. Videos from the ordeal soon went viral, showing a group of white individuals attacking a Black dock worker after a pontoon boat reportedly blocked the Harriott II Riverboat attraction from parking near Montgomery Riverfront Park. Police issued four warrants to participants in the fight in what Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed deemed "an unfortunate incident which never should have occurred."

"Ok cousins, I see yall ain't playing at tf all! in less than 24 hrs!!" Facebook user Jen Jen wrote, sharing a screenshot that showed Vasser's Mini Mart was permanently closed on Google.

Facebook user Brittany Wyatt wrote, "Dang the min mart has closed up shop until further notice [and] apparently there were some racist comments coming from the mini mart's Facebook page."

A Google Maps street view of Vasser's Mini Mart in Selma, Alabama.

On X, formerly Twitter, user Susa E Jordan wrote, "Vasser's Mini-Mart Selma Alabama - 'Permanently Closed.'"

The claims on social media come shortly after Chase Shipman, the owner of Vasser's Mini Mart, spoke out on Facebook about the brawl and said that he was near the fight, but did not get involved.

Despite the online comments, Vasser's Mini Mart is currently open, according to Google. Newsweek attempted to call the convenience store for comment, but the call failed to go through. The option to leave a voicemail was not available at the time when Newsweek called.

In a since deleted Facebook post that has been screenshotted, Shipman wrote about the brawl, "Yes, I was there but I was the first to try to get away...I do not condone what happened. I tried to stop it and realized that I could not, so I tried to get away."

The post continued: "There is a video of me being the first to run away because what was happening was wrong and I did not want to be a part of it. I realize I have a business to run and represent and no charges were filed against me because I was not involved."

However, some social media users have accused Shipman of being involved in the fight.

"After he attacked and beat an innocent black Riverfront Park employee he tried to flee on foot and trick The Montgomery Police Department as if he wasn't apart of the race brawl," X user Sir Maejor wrote, including a video that appears to show Shipman. Newsweek was unable to independently verify if Shipman is the individual in the video.

"After he attacked and beat an innocent black Riverfront Park employee he tried to flee on foot and trick The Montgomery Police Department as if he wasn't apart of the race brawl," X user Sir Maejor wrote, including a video that appears to show Shipman. Newsweek was unable to independently verify if Shipman is the individual in the video.

A Montgomery Police Department spokesperson previously told Newsweek that when officers arrived at the scene of the brawl, "they located a large group of subjects engaged in a physical altercation. Several subjects have been detained and any charges are pending."

Newsweek reached out to the Montgomery Police Department via email for updated information.

Reed responded to the fight on X on Sunday and wrote, "Last night, the Montgomery Police Department acted swiftly to detain several reckless individuals for attacking a man who was doing his job. Warrants have been signed and justice will be served."

He added: "This was an unfortunate incident which never should have occurred. As our police department investigates these intolerable actions, we should not become desensitized to violence of any kind in our community. Those who choose violence will be held accountable by our criminal justice system."