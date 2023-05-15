Different Generations Working Together

You are working on a tight deadline and have a question for one of your team members. Do you:

A. Text her.

B. Describe your question in detail in an email.

C. Decide to figure it out yourself.

D. Pick up the phone and call her.

E. Walk down the hall and hope that she's in her office, or set up a time to meet in person if she isn't.

Chances are that your answer will indicate when you were born. If you answered A, you are likely to be a Millenial (born between 1981 and 1997) or part of Gen Z (born after 1998). Gen X (born between 1965 and 1980) is most likely to use email or to forgo asking any questions and just figure things out on their own. And if you're a Boomer (born between 1946 and 1964), chances are good that you prefer to talk on the phone or in person.

Different generations communicate differently and prefer different channels of communication. Working together — especially now that many of us are back in offices — can benefit from deliberate design. As Gen Xers move into senior management positions previously filled by Boomers, middle managers are more often Millennials and new hires tend to be part of Gen Z; we can all learn to understand each other and work cooperatively together.

Generational Generalizations

While it is, of course, impossible to generalize about an entire generation, events, technologies, and many other factors do shape the strengths of those born in different decades. For example, while Gen X tends to favor working autonomously and being independent (many started life as "latch-key kids" and were left to their own devices — without any devices, that is — to entertain themselves), Millennials (more often in daycare after school, or in pre-planned activities) tend to prefer working in groups. And while Baby Boomers tend to be more self-focused and pride themselves on their strong work ethic, Gen Z tends to be more entrepreneurial and tech-focused.

Working It All Out: Mentoring and Communications

It's essential to find the synergies between these different generational styles. It is possible — and preferable — to take advantage of the strengths of each generational group by setting up robust mentoring programs, which can create synergies that make your teams more productive, and your team members happier.

Boomers tend to be in leadership positions and may be preparing for retirement. For them, it's often about their legacy and the current vision of the organization they've led or even built. They want alignment, autonomy, and role clarity, and they are not always happy about organizational changes. But they have the benefit of experience, and they want to share that experience. Creating an environment in which they can share their expertise with Gen Z (who tend to ask for more training) is a win-win, and both generations tend to want collegial and team-oriented work atmospheres.

Consider micro mentoring, which involves short bursts of frequent mentoring and is well suited to Millennials who want frequent touch points to check in and receive feedback. Pair a Millennial team member with a Boomer who will appreciate the opportunity to share their experience or a GenXer who will like the efficient (short) nature of these mentoring meetings.

Reverse mentoring is another way to take advantage of different generations' experiences and capabilities. With reverse mentoring, the usual dynamic is inverted, and a Millennial or Gen Z team member mentors a Gen Xer. This is often particularly useful in areas where DEI, technology, social media, or other relatively "new" skill sets need to be developed.

Mentoring teams is a mentoring variation in which you create a group that brings together members of different generations to help each other with various aspects of career development and skill building. While Boomers and GenXers can bring their experience to the table, Millennials and GenZ team members are facile with new technology and communication mediums. And, because GenXers are often the same age as clients in B2B service industries like law, advertising, and finance, they can help harness younger team members' creativity and outlook to appeal to clients and potential clients.

For all generations, communication is essential — but different generations appreciate and understand different communication channels, from email to printed newsletters to social media. Even within the same social media channels, recognize that different generations may appreciate and use different functions; for example, on Instagram, GenZ tends to use only Reels and Stories, while older audiences appreciate posts that will stay static and remain on your company's Instagram feed.

Beginning with a foundation of understanding generational differences can empower you to communicate clearly and via the channels that your team members prefer, and taking advantage of their different strengths and skill sets via mentoring programs can make your entire organization stronger both today and as you welcome the next generation tomorrow.