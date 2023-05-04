Dillon Brooks' Agent Has Something to Say About Rumors He's Leaving NBA

Since the Memphis Grizzlies crashed out of the NBA playoffs in the first round at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers, there has been some confusion about whether Memphis' Dillon Brooks will be with the team next season.

Brooks had a tumultuous time during the series with the Lakers, going on record calling LeBron James "too old" and indicated that he had lost his magic touch to inspire his teammates to victory.

The Lakers then pulled out some stunning performances to leave the Grizzlies licking their wounds and James hitting back at those who trolled him during the series as the NBA leader in career points had the last laugh.

Dillon Brooks (24) of the Memphis Grizzlies sits on the bench against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half in Game 6 of the Western Conference first-round playoff series at Crypto.com Arena on April 28, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

Since then, the headlines have changed to Brooks being cut by Memphis and that his contract would not be renewed for 2023-24 "under any circumstances."

Now the controversial forward's agent, Mike George, has called out The Athletic's Shams Charania for reporting that Brooks was on his way out of the NBA.

George is the founder of OneLegacy Sports Management, which represents a number of NBA stars, including Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets and Oshae Brissett of the Indiana Pacers.

George shared a tweet in which the Grizzlies cutting Brooks was discussed and hit out at Charania over what he claims to be "spreading false news."

@ShamsCharania the leader of spreading false news and attacking players. Why any player in the league talks to this guy blows my mind. #weirdo https://t.co/Coj2b0aY6E — Mike George (@MikeGTdot) May 3, 2023

Writing on Twitter, George said: "Shams Charania, the leader of spreading false news and attacking players. Why any player in the league talks to this guy blows my mind."

Brooks has spent six seasons with the Grizzlies, which makes him the longest-serving player on the team, but he is heading into the unrestricted free agency during the upcoming offseason.

With the Grizzlies-Lakers series tied at 1-1, Brooks tore into James in a postgame interview.

He has had a spiky relationship with the Lakers this season, and after the game he told the press: "I don't care. He's old....I poke bears. I don't respect no one 'til they come and give me 40."

Dillon Brooks (right) of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers during Game 5 of their Western Conference playoff series at the FedExForum on April 26, 2023, in Memphis, Tennessee. Getty Images

Brooks also hit out at the media, which he blamed them for making him a "villain" in the NBA and that this was not who he really was.

"The media making me a villain, the fans making me a villain and then that just creates a whole different persona on me," he said. "So now you think I intended to hit LeBron James in the [groin]. I'm playing basketball. I'm a basketball player. If you think I did that, that means you think I'm that type of person."

