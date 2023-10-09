Dillon Gabriel Makes Case for Heisman Trophy Candidacy Against Texas

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel's late-game heroics in Saturday's win against Texas elevated the Sooners seven spots in the AP Top 25 and firmly placed Gabriel in the Heisman Trophy race.

Gabriel entered the matchup against the then-No. 3 Longhorns ninth on BetMGM's odds list to win the most prized individual award in college football at +2000. After the game, the odds had moved to +1200, according to Monday's BetMGM odds. The quarterback moved up to fourth behind Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr (+200), defending Heisman winner Caleb Williams (+225) and Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (+600).

Gabriel rushed for a career-high 113 yards and ran for a touchdown in the 34-30 victory. It wasn't his best passing performance, with 285 yards on 23-of-38 attempts. However, Gabriel saved his best work for the final minutes to seal the win for the Sooners.

Nic Anderson caught Gabriel's lone touchdown pass with 15 seconds left in the contest. The pass capped a 75-yard drive that went five plays and took a little over a minute.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel of the Oklahoma Sooners wears the Golden Hat after the win over the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl on October 7, 2023, in Dallas, Texas. Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Sooners coach Brent Venables was effusive in his praise of the quarterback who helped the team avenge last season's 49-0 loss against the Longhorns in the Red River Rivalry.

"He deserves the praise he's been given, and he'll be the first to tell you his main goal is to be as good of a leader as he can," Venables told reporters after the win. "Do his part, one of 11 on the offense. He's been amazing. Dillon's a smart guy; he realizes that he needs to continue to take care of business, continue to improve, come and show up every day with the same mindset, the level of consistency."

Gabriel's performance led to him winning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, according to Monday's press release from the conference.

"There are three things that I represent," Gabriel told reporters after Saturday's win. "That's the name on the front, the name on my back, and the state of Hawaii just because that's what made me. I hold it heavy because I love that place. I love everything it represents: love, humility and respect. And I'll forever be that."

Last year, the Sooners limped to a 6-7 record, which is devastating by their standards, during Venables' first season as head coach. Gabriel had to sit and watch while his team was humiliated against the Longhorns. He got knocked out of the TCU game the previous week with a concussion. Gabriel siezed the opportunity for revenge.

"This is what OU football is all about," Gabriel told ESPN's Holly Rowe after the game. "This is why I came here, this game. Lots of respect to Texas. They played their butt off....At the end of the day, making plays."

Gabriel has thrown 1,878 yards and 16 touchdowns for the 6-0 Sooners, who are 3-0 in Big 12 play. He has completed over 72 percent of his passes and has thrown only two interceptions. The Sooners are on a bye this week. On October 21, Gabriel will get a chance to compete against his former school, Central Florida.