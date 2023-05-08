Disabled Dog's Adorable Reaction to Wheelchair Melts Hearts

A disabled dog's excitement over her wheelchair has clearly moved users on TikTok.

In the footage shared by her owner under the username super_scooty, rescue dog Scooty is sitting patiently in the front yard. Suddenly, the owner appears carrying her tiny green wheelchair, sending her into a frenzy.

A former Mexican street dog, Scooty has back legs that were paralyzed after she was hit by a car as a puppy. Still, that doesn't stop her from happily bouncing around the garden at the sight of her wheels.

"Scooty knows her wheelchair means adventure time," her owner wrote alongside the video, which has received 1.5 million views.

Caring for a paralyzed pet can be highly rewarding, but it's not always easy. Such pets need extra care to live healthy and happy lives.

A wheelchair can certainly help a paralyzed dog. Paralysis in canines is usually caused by a spinal cord injury, and the severity of the condition will greatly affect their quality of life. Although paralysis is life-changing, physiotherapy by a trained professional and a properly fitted wheelchair can allow some dogs to move, play and explore their surroundings once again.

A stock photo shows a dog running around a field in a wheelchair. In a TikTok video, rescue dog Scooty is delighted when his owner arrives with his wheelchair. Foto Zlatko/iStock/Getty Images Plus

However, it can be harder for disabled rescue dogs like Scooty to find a home. It's also common for special needs pets to be returned to shelters, as new owners can struggle to manage their conditions.

Fortunately for Scooty, her owner seems to have the dog parenting thing down. The cute clip shows the TikToker helping Scooty into her wheelchair, which is attached to a harness around her neck.

Scooty then speeds off with her dog brother Wyatt, although she needs a little help getting through the front gate and down the steps. Nevertheless, she quickly catches up with her sibling, zooming down the street after him.

Viewers couldn't get enough of the delighted doggo, with Lesa M writing: "She can't be stopped."

User 9126751139609 said, "She is so jazzed to be rolling down the sidewalk!"

"Dogs are different type of resilient," wrote F. "[It's] 5 in the morning and I'm crying tears of joy," said user 1553561147709.

"My heart is so happy after seeing this," agreed Autumn. "I can't believe how it works!" commented Kathleen Caligiuri. "She's free!!"

And Kayla wrote: "Thank you for still giving her the chance to run."

