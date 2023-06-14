Disabled Sheep Rescued From Meat Farm Warms Hearts After Adoption

A social media video that takes audiences through a day in the life of a disabled sheep rescued from a meat farm has delighted viewers online.

The viral video, which had been shared by @ZiggysRefuge, chronicles a day in the life of Moko, the disabled sheep who now lives in a loving home in North Carolina.

There are currently over 1 billion sheep worldwide, but around the world, lambs and sheep are constantly being used for meat production. They are typically held and slaughtered at meat farms between the ages of 10 weeks old and 6 months old. The viral TikTok post gives audiences online insight into how farm animals with disabilities are re-homed and subsequently cared for by ordinary people.

Moko's new owners describe his care routine as being a "full-time job" in the short video clip that has been viewed more than 625,000 times since it was first shared online on May 23. The post shows TikTok-ers that the disabled sheep enjoys a long bath, combing and full-body massage every day on a specific cushioned seat.

"Then at noon he gets into the hot tub for water therapy," the video's creator adds.

Moko is then shown getting out of the hot tub at 4 p.m. when he is swiftly swept up into a padded chariot where he gets dried off with a large towel. Riding in his chariot indoors, Moko gets his fur fully dried with a blow dryer before getting brushed again for another 30 minutes.

The rescue sheep then gets carried by chariot to his bed, which is a literal bed, where his owner can be seen padding some clothes and diapers around him and tucking him under the covers.

Viewers have been left amazed by how well looked after Moko the sheep is, and have been keen to share their delight at the rescue animal's new lifestyle in the comments section below the post.

A stock image of a man and a sheep. The viral video captures what a day is like for disabled rescue sheep, Moko. The animal lives in North Carolina with his new family. Getty Images

"You really do give him everything possible. So special," one user wrote, to which Ziggy's owner responded that he is "so easy to love".

"What a sweetie pie," another user added.

"So beautiful! If everyone treated their animals more humanely it would be a wonderful world. Bless you," commented another user.

The TikTok post can be seen here.

Newsweek reached out to @ZiggysRefuge for comment via TikTok.

