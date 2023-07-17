Should You Disclose a Disability to a New or Potential Employer?

When filling out a job application, you may see some questions about whether you have a disability or have ever had one. Should you answer it? If the disclosure could help you, the answer is yes.

The purpose of this question is to ensure that companies provide equal employment opportunities to qualified people with disabilities. I asked 10 colleagues and friends who have or had at least one disability on the Department of Labor's list. All of them told me they have always clicked "no" when applying for jobs out of fear they will be discriminated against, even though companies say they will not consider this information in making hiring decisions.

Here are five reasons it may be helpful to disclose a disability up front during the interview process or immediately after starting a new job.

A stock photo shows an anxious person being interviewed for a job. It can be beneficial to disclose a disability to a potential employer. fizkes/Getty

1. Your Disability Prevents You From Interviewing Successfully

Interviewing is not only about having the skills and capabilities to do the job but also about the culture fit. Some people with neurodivergences, such as high-functioning autism, may have difficulty securing a job. While they are intelligent and fully capable of doing the work, they may appear to struggle with social skills such as good eye contact and communication during the interview process.

While most companies tout being "inclusive" regarding all kinds of disabilities, there are still human factors like a lack of understanding and judgment. Unconscious or implicit bias is also common in the recruiting process. It happens when people reinforce stereotypes mentally even when they know it goes against their values.

Because of this, it can help to own your disability. Explain to a recruiter during your initial conversation that you are self-aware about your disability, its superpowers and perceived negatives, and how you adapt in the workplace.

Then explain your ability to overcome any negative perceptions, your ability to do the job and how your disability makes you a more valuable employee. Being upfront may help you overcome the potential immediate bias about your capability to fit in the team and company.

2. Your Disability Requires Reasonable Accommodation(s) to Perform the Job

Some disabilities may require some kind of accommodation to perform the job from day one. For example, an employee with visual impairments such as dyslexia may be incapable of reading an email or responding without spelling mistakes. This employee could request a computer with text-to-speech technology.

Employees with a hearing impairment may need closed captioning on their screen during online meetings. Or they may need to have their computer dialed into an online meeting even when they are there in person, in order to see the closed captioning. Therefore, providing details about your needs to the recruiter upon accepting the job offer will allow your employer to provide appropriate technology on your start date.

3. Your Disability Could Require Emergency Assistance or Additional Sick/Vacation Days

Conditions such as epilepsy may require additional support if you have a seizure while in the office or during a video call. Therefore, advise your manager and/or people who sit near you that you could have a seizure and what to do in that situation. This will give you and your employer peace of mind because they will know how to protect or help you during an episode.

Those who have chronic migraines, vertigo or are in treatment for a major illness such as cancer may need more sick days than provided. Before calling in sick numerous times and raising questions about your commitment to the job, discuss your need for additional sick time. Inquire about the leave of absence policies at your company and discuss how you will cover your work and manage deadlines.

4. Your Disability May Require You to Work From Home

While companies are required to provide reasonable accommodations for disclosed disabilities, not all disabilities may be obvious. For example, if you have gastrointestinal disorders, such as irritable bowel syndrome or Crohn's disease, you may need to be near a bathroom often. You might be more comfortable working from home, where you can attend to your disability while performing your job well.

5. Your Disability Will Affect How Your Manager or Co-workers Perceive Your Performance

Humans judge, even if they say they don't. If you have invisible or hidden disabilities that may be seen as affecting job performance, it can be helpful to disclose them to your manager as soon as possible upon starting the new job.

For example, if you have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, you may interrupt people or talk a lot, which may be perceived as not listening or as an extreme reaction to negative feedback. If your manager doesn't know you have ADHD, those actions may also be seen as rude or lacking self-awareness.

If you try to explain after the judgment about you is already made, you may appear defensive and prone to making excuses. So the earlier you can tell your manager about your disability and how to support you, the better.

Choosing to Disclose Your Disability

Discussing your disability will show you are open to conversations about how you can continue to learn and improve within any limitations of your condition. It will also show you have self-awareness about the positives and the perceived negatives of your disability and high emotional intelligence about how your actions may be perceived. All of this is critical for success in today's workforce.

If you are not provided the reasonable accommodations you asked for during the interview process or believe you have been discriminated against solely because of your disability, you can file an Americans With Disabilities Act complaint with the Department of Justice.

The next article in this series will teach you how to proactively discuss your disability with your manager or co-workers.

About the Author

Marlo Lyons is a certified career, executive and team coach and author of Wanted—A New Career: The Definitive Playbook for Transitioning to a New Career or Finding Your Dream Job. Marlo has spent more than 20 years inspiring, motivating and empowering people to excel in their careers and businesses. She helps leaders at all levels to achieve their desired career goals and empower their employees to reach optimal performance. Marlo developed Career Transition Strategies® from her experience coaching hundreds of clients in many industries, her role as a human resources executive in startups and Fortune 500 companies, and from transitioning from TV news reporter to entertainment lawyer, HR business partner and certified coach. Contact her at marlolyonscoaching.com.