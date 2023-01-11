'Disgraced' George Santos Faces 'Major Announcement' as Republicans Attack

Republican Representative George Santos of New York is facing a new setback after GOP officials announced that they would soon be making a "major announcement" regarding the "disgraced" congressman.

Santos was recently seated in the newly Republican-controlled House despite the ongoing scandal concerning the revelation that he lied extensively about his background and qualifications prior to being elected to Congress in November. He is facing multiple ethical complaints and criminal investigations as a result of the deceptions.

A Nassau County GOP media advisory issued on Tuesday brought more bad news for Santos by teasing a Wednesday press conference. It is set to feature a "major announcement" and "dozens" of Republicans, including elected officials and Nassau County GOP Chairman Joseph Cairo, and billed as their "strongest statement yet" about the "disgraced" congressman and their position on his status in Congress.

Semafor political reporter Kadia Goba, who shared the advisory to Twitter on Tuesday night, claimed that newly elected GOP New York State Senator Jack Martins would be put forward as a potential replacement for Santos should Nassau County Republicans call for his resignation.

NEW: Nassau County GOP will make a major announcement Wednesday regarding the "disgraced" George Santos.



— Kadia Goba (@kadiagoba) January 11, 2023

Earlier on Tuesday, Democratic Representatives Daniel Goldman and Ritchie Torres of New York filed an official complaint with the House Ethics Committee, demanding an investigation of Santos.

"George Santos, by his own admittance, is a total fraud," Goldman said in a statement. "He has admitted that he didn't graduate college, didn't work on Wall Street or in private equity, doesn't own property, and isn't Jewish—all of which and more he asserted in order to dupe the voters in Queens and Nassau County."

"Most importantly, there are a number of deeply concerning lies Mr. Santos has told about his finances that have since led to multiple criminal and civil investigations," he continued.

The New York Democrats filed their complaint, alleging that Santos "violated the Ethics in Government Act" by "failing to file timely, accurate, and complete financial disclosure reports."

On Monday, Campaign Legal Center announced that it had filed a Federal Election Commission complaint against Santos for what it called a "tasting menu of campaign finance law violations."

Santos has refused calls to step down, despite admitting to multiple deceptions during his campaign. Barring his ejection by the Republican-controlled House, there may be little legal recourse to remove him from Congress.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, who was backed by Santos during the long and contentious series of votes that ultimately resulted in McCarthy becoming speaker, has not indicated that he intends to take any action against the embattled congressman.

Santos was among the Republican majority who on Monday voted in favor of a rules change that experts and ethics watchdog groups said substantially weakens the Office of Congressional Ethics, the nonpartisan body that independently investigates alleged ethical violations by House members.

In an interview with Insider, Santos called the changes "fantastic," while insisting that the new ethics rules were "a good thing for transparency" and "a good thing for Americans."

Newsweek has reached out to the office of Santos for comment.