News

Disgruntled Customer Kills Two Bartenders in Washington: Police

By
News Washington state Gun Violence Police Crime

Two Washington state bartenders were fatally shot by a disgruntled customer, according to police.

Police in Federal Way, south of Seattle, were alerted to reports of a shooting at the Stars Bar & Grill at 31216 Pacific Highway S. at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 21.

According to the Federal Way Mirror, Federal Way police Commander Kurt Schwan said two women who worked at the bar, aged 36 and 38, as well as a 25-year-old customer all suffered gunshot wounds.

First aid was given to the victims but the women died at the scene and the customer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Stock image of a police car
Stock image of a police car. The two employees were shot dead following an alleged dispute with a customer. Getty

Police said the suspect is reported to be another customer and was described as a man in his late 20s or early 30s.

He fled the scene following the shooting before police arrived and no report confirming his arrest has been released by police as of Tuesday, May 23.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 392 U.S. workers were workplace homicide victims in 2020.

"Thirty percent of workplace homicide victims were performing retail-related tasks such as tending a retail establishment or waiting on customers," it said.

Seattle TV station Kiro7 reported the bartenders and customers were shot in the parking lot after they left the bar and that they were involved in an earlier dispute with the suspect.

Schwan told the Federal Way Mirror that detectives are working to establish a timeline of events in order to determine if the dispute and shooting happened at the same time or if the suspect waited for the employees and customer to leave.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, a database that collects information about shootings from across the country, there have been 17 victims of gun violence since May 1 this year in Washington state.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there were 346 homicides in Washington state in 2021 and the state had a homicide death rate of 4.5 per every 100,000 people.

Anyone with information about the shooting has been asked to contact the Federal Way Police Department at 253-835-2121.

Newsweek has contacted Federal Way police for comment via its Facebook page.

There have been numerous incidents covered by Newsweek where employees have been killed following an argument with a customer.

A Subway worker was shot dead in front of her son in Atlanta in 2022 after she got into an argument with a customer "about too much mayonnaise on his sandwich," according to the restaurant owner.

Willie Glenn told local reporters: "Believe it or not, it was about too much mayonnaise on his sandwich. He decided to escalate the situation and from there, that's when all hell broke loose."

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 02
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 02
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC