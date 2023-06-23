Disney Faces New Legal Headache After Supreme Court Deals Blow

Disney is facing more litigation, but instead of involving Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, it is related to one of the company's blockbuster movies released 13 years ago.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday tossed a lower court's ruling that the media giant was protected by the First Amendment freedom of speech after it was sued in 2012 by New Jersey-based toymaker Randice-Lisa Altschul's Diece-Lisa Industries, with the company claiming that the "Lotso" character in the 2010 film Toy Story 3 too closely resembles its own Lots of Hugs bear created in 1994.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is being requested by the high court to reconsider the previous ruling. Newsweek reached out to legal representatives for both entities for comment.

Disney filed a federal suit against DeSantis and other Florida officials in April after a board appointed by the Republican governor nullified two crucial agreements that gave the company significant control over the expansion of its world-famous resort in the state.

A scene from Toy Story 3 shows "Lotso," the bear antagonist at Sunnydale Daycare who is the subject of a trademark lawsuit against Disney that began in 2012 and continues to be litigated. Disney/PIXAR

The company alleges that DeSantis is "weaponizing" the government and going after the company in a retaliatory manner for the company's admonition of the "Don't Say Gay" bill, which bans the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in certain grades in Florida schools.

In response to Disney's stance, DeSantis revoked Disney's special tax privileges and tax breaks, protected under the Reedy Creek Improvement District that allowed Disney to operate as its own self-governing authority in Florida for more than 50 years. Following the filing of Disney's lawsuit, Florida Republican senators voted as part of SB 1604 to nullify the development agreement between Disney and the state.

The Supreme Court references another recent trademark case involving a dispute between famous whiskey maker Jack Daniel's, owned by Louisville, Kentucky-based Brown-Forman Corp., and a "Bad Spaniels" vinyl chew toy sold by VIP Products LLC.

The justices voted 9-0 in favor of throwing out a previous court ruling which claimed that the chew toy was an "expressive work" protected by the First Amendment, according to Reuters.

Lower courts initially ruled on the toy company's behalf based on the application of the Rogers test, arguably the most widely applied test for protecting free speech.

The test is derived from the 1989 case Rogers v. Grimaldi, which determined that the title of an artistic work is protected under the First Amendment when it has some artistic relevance and is not explicitly misleading for the content creator.

Toy Story 3, part of a franchise that has spawned four films with a fifth on the way, made more than $110 million in its opening weekend starting June 18, 2010. The film, featuring the iconic voices of Tom Hanks as Woody and Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, ultimately made about $1.068 billion worldwide.

The film follows Andy as he is set to go away to college, resulting in his copious number of toys ending up at Sunnyside Daycare to perhaps find a new owner. The familiar toys face the wrath of antagonist Lotso, the bear legally in question, who leads a group of misfit toys that run the facility.