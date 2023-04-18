U.S.

'Disney Outsmarted DeSantis Again' Over Development Dispute, Attorney Says

By
U.S. Disney Ron DeSantis Florida Donald Trump

Ron DeSantis struck back at Disney on Monday, laying out plans to void a development agreement that will allow the company to largely maintain control over its special district in Florida.

The deal was approved by Florida's State Land Planning Agency in 2022, before the governor's current objection, according to Alejandra Caraballo, a civil rights attorney.

DeSantis has been locked in a conflict with Disney since the entertainment giant criticized his Parental Rights in Education bill, dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" law by opponents. The Florida governor is widely believed to be weighing up a possible 2024 presidential bid, with polling indicating he is Donald Trump's most credible challenger for the GOP nomination, though he has yet to officially declare.

DeSantis on Monday said he would use legislation to nullify a move by Disney that would allow it to continue running the Reedy Creek Improvement District in Florida, a self-governing authority first created in 1967.

Comp Showing Mickey Mouse and Ron DeSantis
Mickey Mouse (L) alongside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), speaking at the Midland County Republican Party Dave Camp Spring Breakfast on April 6, 2023 in Midland, Michigan. DeSantis has moved to strip Disney of much of its self-governing powers. Steve Granitz/WireImage; Chris duMond/Getty Images

The governor originally sought to impose a new board on the district, controlled by his loyalists. But this was sidestepped by Disney in an unusual legal maneuver that largely grants the company continued control over the district in perpetuity, or until "21 years after the death of the last survivor of the descendants of King Charles III, king of England."

Caraballo, an attorney with more than 133,000 Twitter followers, pointed out that Disney managed to gain state approval for its plans in 2022. She retweeted Kevin Connolly, another Twitter user, who shared a legal notice from July 2022 in which Florida authorities described the Disney plan as "in compliance."

Caraballo added: "Disney outsmarted DeSantis again. The plan they passed to keep control of Disney World was comprehensively reviewed and approved by his own State Land Planning Agency last year."

DeSantis announced a number of other measures targeting Disney on Monday, including legislation to end the exemption of its theme park rides from state inspection. He also suggested land in Florida near the Disney resort could be developed, possibly with a new state prison being constructed.

The governor commented: "People have said maybe create a state park, try to do more amusement parks. Someone said another state prison. Who knows? The possibilities are endless."

Disney's legal position wasn't immediately clear and the company has yet to publish a response. Newsweek has contacted Governor DeSantis and Disney for comment by email.

Read more

Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger previously accused DeSantis of taking an "anti-business" position, and aiming "to punish a company for its exercise of a constitutional right."

The controversy began when Iger came out in opposition to Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill, following pressure from Disney employees, describing it as "potentially harmful to kids."

The legislation bans classroom discussion of "sexual orientation or gender identity," up until third grade.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC