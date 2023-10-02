Culture

Disney's New Movie 'Wish' Slammed

By
Culture Disney Twitter Animation Cartoon

Disney's new animated feature, Wish, has left some movie fans underwhelmed after seeing the first trailer.

The animated musical-comedy is set in the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha (Ariana DeBose) is a sharp-witted idealist and makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force.

That force is a ball of boundless energy called Star and they work together to defeat the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico (Chris Pine), giving Asha the chance to save her community.

asha in disney's wish
Ariana DeBose voices Asha in Disney's new animated feature, "Wish." The film has been slammed by some on social media. Disney

Wish also stars Alan Tudyk, Evan Peters, Harvey Guillén, Ramy Youssef, Niko Vargas, Natasha Rothwell and Jennifer Kumiyama.

The movie marks the 100-year anniversary of Disney studios, but some audiences were not so impressed with the trailer which was released on Thursday.

"Story is interesting but the jokes are really bad," wrote one person on X, formerly Twitter.

Another added: "I don't need more woke garbage."

And a third commented: "A magician with immense power being challenged by a young girl with an animal sidekick? That's just cut and paste Disney."

Despite some naysayers, Wish's official trailer managed to become Disney's most watched trailer since 2019's Frozen II, according to the company.

It quickly racked up 66.5 million views online and has become the most viewed Disney trailer on TikTok.

The impressive viewing figures are a boost for Disney, which has had a lackluster performance at the box office this year, as many expected hits underperformed, including Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Haunted Mansion.

As a result, Disney is on track to not have at least one movie in the top three earners of the year. It is the first time that has happened since 2009 at the international box office and 2011 domestically.

The company also lost subscribers to its streaming service, Disney+.

It dropped subscribers during the most recent financial quarter, it had 146.1 million globally, below the quarter's target of 154.8 million.

Disney CEO Bob Iger promised a gathering of Wall Street analysts and investors at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, last month that Disney+ would be profitable by 2024. It planned to do so by implementing a range of measures including, cost cutting, changes to subscription pricing, cracking down on password sharing and expanding its ad-supported plans to more markets.

"The studio has had a tremendous run over the past decade, perhaps the greatest run that any studio has ever had, with multiple billion dollar hits[...]that said, the performance of some of our recent films has definitely been disappointing and we don't take that lightly," said Iger.

Wish premieres at cinemas on November 22.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 06
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 06
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC