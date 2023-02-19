Disneyland Death Being Investigated After Woman Falls From Parking Building

Police are investigating after a woman died after a fall from a parking building at Disneyland.

Officers were called to the scene at around 6:50 p.m. on Saturday after receiving reports of a person who fell from the Mickey and Friends Parking Structure, a seven-story building located at 1313 Disneyland Drive in Anaheim, California, KCAL News reported.

They found a woman lying on the ground. According to the station, she received treatment at the scene and was then transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The victim, identified only as an adult female, either "fell or leapt" from the parking structure, Anaheim police spokesman Sgt. Jon McClintock was quoted as saying by the Los Angeles Times.

No other information about the woman was immediately available and it was not clear if she was a guest at the resort.

Newsweek has contacted the Anaheim Police Department and Disneyland for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "988" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.