Videos Show Dragon Engulfed in Flames As Fire Breaks Out at Disneyland

Videos on social media show a dragon on fire at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

ABC7 reported that the fire broke out during the Fantasmic show on Saturday night.

A witness told the outlet that cast members evacuated the area around Frontierland, but the rest of the park stayed open.

Disneyland’s Fantasmic show got cancelled near the end. The dragon’s head caught on fire as everyone ran away through the nearest exits.#Fantasmic #Disneyland pic.twitter.com/m16H4BP3Qo — Pablo Jet Silva (@PabloJetSilva_) April 23, 2023

Dragon on fire at #fantasmic at Disneyland. Insane pic.twitter.com/B68UWr79pE — Ryan Christopher (@ryanlauxcreates) April 23, 2023

Just watched Fantasmic Dragon catches on fire at Disneyland 😢 #disney pic.twitter.com/49yTBA2MR7 — mlg (@MelissaLeeGiles) April 23, 2023

Several videos posted on social media showed a dragon's head on fire during the show.

"Disneyland's Fantasmic show got canceled near the end. The dragon's head caught on fire as everyone ran away through the nearest exits," one person tweeted alongside a clip.

Newsweek has contacted Disneyland and the Anaheim Fire Department for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.