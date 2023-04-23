Videos Show Dragon Engulfed in Flames As Fire Breaks Out at Disneyland
Videos on social media show a dragon on fire at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.
ABC7 reported that the fire broke out during the Fantasmic show on Saturday night.
A witness told the outlet that cast members evacuated the area around Frontierland, but the rest of the park stayed open.
Several videos posted on social media showed a dragon's head on fire during the show.
"Disneyland's Fantasmic show got canceled near the end. The dragon's head caught on fire as everyone ran away through the nearest exits," one person tweeted alongside a clip.
Newsweek has contacted Disneyland and the Anaheim Fire Department for comment.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.