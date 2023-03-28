Diver Explores the Hidden Depths of WWII Shipwreck off the Florida Coast

We humans often consider shipwrecks as a loss of valuable resources, but for marine life, these wrecks represent a bounty of opportunity.

This opportunity can be clearly seen in striking footage by underwater photographer Paul Dabill at the Gulfland shipwreck off the coast of Jupiter, Florida.

"It's always very exciting to dive this wreck because you just never know what you're going to see because so many different animals and species live there," Dabill told Newsweek.

In the footage, which Dabill shot over several dives, dozens of species can be seen darting across his camera lens, including a green turtle, mangrove snappers, spotted eagle rays, spadefish and yellow jacks.

The ship in question, the Gulfland, was a 391-foot-long World War II tanker that sunk after a collision with another tanker, the Gulfbelle, in 1943. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, 37 lives were lost in the collision and the fires that ensued. But now the wreck offers the chance for new life to flourish.

"Shipwrecks are really special places in our ocean," Avery Paxton, a research marine biologist at the National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science, previously told Newsweek. "They're not only cultural resources, but they also form habitats for a diversity of plants and animals...It's almost like they're having a second life underwater."

Dabill said that there were several other wrecks in the area around Jupiter, but most of them were in deeper water. "All of the shipwrecks have a lot of life, but [the Gulfland] is unique as it's in very shallow water and it's close to the shore, so it attracts a lot of baitfish and a lot of snug," Dabill said. "You'll see those species on the deeper wrecks but just not as prevalent."

Shipwrecks provide a hard surface upon which plants and corals can grow, as well as a refuge for fish from predators. Paxton said that, when ships are intentionally sunk, they may have fish swimming around them that same day. "Several months after, we usually start to see some of the more bottom-associated species that are tied more closely to that structure."

The exact community structure that forms will depend on the location.

Dabill said that he had visited the wreck about 100 times, but each time he sees something new.

Dabill shared the footage from some of his most recent dives in a post on Facebook on March 26 that has already received over 3.6 million views.

"Spectacular! I could watch this for hours, so relaxing and beautiful. Thank you for sharing," one user commented.

"Thank you so much for sharing the breathtaking sea life in Jupiter," said another.