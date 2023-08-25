Home & Garden

Woman's DIY Disaster Viewed by 67 Million After Using Paint Tub As Stool

Do-it-yourself isn't for everyone. Hitting a nail through a wall pipe, hanging a shelf on drywall or electrocuting yourself are all signs that maybe you should consult a professional, or at least the help of a handy neighbor.

One particular DIY fail was caught on home camera recently by TikTok user Amarillas Ayala Maar and viewed by over 67.2 million people on the social media platform.

In the video, two adults can be seen attempting to put up a curtain rail, with one pulling a large tub of paint in shot to use as a stool. After a couple of seconds of having her weight on the tub, she slips through the lid as both feet become stuck and, masses of white paint spill all over the floor, the walls, and her companion.

Do It Yourself paint job. A video of people attempting some DIY going horribly wrong has been viewed by over 67.2 million people. Rattankun Thongbun/Getty Images

"I'm impressed!! I haven't ever painted a wall that fast! Let alone the wall, window, curtains, floor, and my best friend!," joked one viewer in the comments.

The cost of living crisis, recent lockdowns and an increased interest in sustainability and recycling have led a lot of people to become more interested in tackling home projects.

DIY home activity increased 16 percent year over year from $350 billion during the second quarter of 2021 to $406 billion in the second quarter of 2022, and is predicted to be worth $450 billion by the first quarter of 2023, according to the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University.

A survey from storage company StorageCafe found that people have a strong interest in DIY, "with 52 percent of people saying they had completed their most recent home improvement project on their own. Some 22 percent did some of the work, and only 27 percent used contractors for the entire project," they report.

Users found the video hilarious.

"I had to watch it twice because I didn't know where the paint came from," said one user.

"We need part 2 of this. I want to see her getting out," commented another user.

"I love how they both just stand there, unable to move," wrote a third user.

Newsweek has reached out to Amarillas Ayala Maar via TikTok for comment.

