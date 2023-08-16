Doberman Patiently Letting Vet Check Over His Swollen Snout Melts Hearts

A dog called Draco has melted hearts online after a video of him at the veterinarian's, patiently getting his snout checked, went viral.

In the clip shared on TikTok on Wednesday by the dog's owner, under the username @clutchcitydoberma, the Doberman pinscher can be seen sitting down patiently as the veterinarian checks his snout to find the reason why it's swollen.

The caption reads: "So we noticed our doberman got bit or stung by something on his snout because it was pretty swollen. We took him to the vet, they checked him out and they came to the conclusion that it was probably a bee sting. They gave him some Benadryl and send us home. He did so good, what a good boy Draco!"

Main picture: A man checking his Doberman pinscher's mouth. Inset: A bee. A dog of the same breed showing patience at the vet has been praised online after he went in to get his snout checked when he got stung. Getty Images

The American Kennel Club (AKC) says that bee and wasp stings can be quite painful and frightening for a dog, and even a single sting will produce pain, swelling, redness, and inflammation.

When your dog is stung by a bee, the first thing you should do is carefully remove the stinger with a pair of tweezers. Then apply a paste of baking soda and water to the site of the sting. It is also advisable to apply an ice pack to relieve any swelling and pain.

At the same time, you should contact your veterinarian to get your pet a dose of oral antihistamine. You should also give your dog fresh water and keep a close eye on them. Sting-related allergic reactions usually occur within 20 minutes but can be delayed for hours.

"If the sting is on the nose, mouth, or around the head, observe your dog for several hours to make sure that any swelling does not interfere with breathing or swallowing. If the swelling increases dramatically after a few minutes after the sting, see a veterinarian immediately," the AKC website says.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received more than 450,000 views and over 35,000 likes on the platform.

One user, Noodle Doodle Squad, commented: "Give it to me straight doc? Am I gonna live to see more treats and walkies?"

MereBD posted: "His eyes looking around. He's like halp!" And Ash3rradke added: "He was like [I don't know] what y'all doing but it hurts so ima let you fix it."

Newsweek reached out to @clutchcitydoberma via TikTok comments. We could not verify the details of the case.

