Shock Over Pair of 100lb Dobermans' Reaction to Tiny Puppy

By
Dobermans have a reputation for being strong, muscular, intimidating dogs. Two such examples on TikTok have let their entire breed down, however, in a hilarious video that has already been viewed over 918,000 times.

In the video posted by Alex Centrella, two Dobermans can be seen running away from a tiny puppy. The small puppy chases the visibly scared Dobermans around a lounge, while they try to escape it by jumping up on to the couch.

"When your parents' 100-pound Dobermans are scared of your 5-pound puppy," read the caption.

"Dobermans really are the biggest babies," commented one user.

Doberman and dog
A stock image of a big dog and a small dog. A hilarious video of two Dobermans being scared of a small dog has gone viral on TikTok with over 920,000 views. gemphotography/Getty Images

The American Kennel Club (AKC) has described Dobermans as: "This incomparably fearless and vigilant breed [which] stands proudly among the world's finest protection dogs.

"Dobermans are compactly built dogs' muscular, fast, and powerful standing between 24 to 28 inches at the shoulder... These elegant qualities, combined with a noble wedge-shaped head and an easy, athletic way of moving, have earned Dobermans a reputation as royalty in the canine kingdom. A well-conditioned Doberman on patrol will deter all but the most foolish intruder."

The Doberman was bred to be the companion to their creator, Louis Doberman, who wanted a dog to protect him when he went to collect debts in the 19th century. "The "Tax Collector's Dog" quickly gained an international reputation as a working dog supreme," said the AKC.

@alexcentrella

The dobermans are not a fan of Peach #puppy #puppylove #puppytiktok #viral #funnyvideos #doberman

♬ original sound - Alex Centrella
@alexcentrella

Dobermans need a lot of exercise and can become irritable and even aggressive if they don't. "Careful socialization and obedience training from a young age are essential for this breed," says Hill's Pet Nutrition, "Doberman pinschers respond very well to positive reinforcement. No special guard training is needed for anyone who wants a good family protector. In fact, Doberman pinscher experts often advise against special guard training, which could result in over-guarding and aggression."

Viewers on TikTok loved the video.

"Not gonna lie if I saw a mouse running around my home I'd jump on a sofa too. I can understand their fear," said one user. "My dobie is absolutely terrified of two baby kittens lol. They're such babies lol," commented another.

Newsweek has reached out to Alex Centrella via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC