Doctor Reveals Why You Should Always Have Your Hair Tied Up in the Bathroom

A doctor has revealed the things she would never do in the bathroom in a viral TikTok video.

With over 7.1 million views, Daria Sadovskaya, 29, has stunned people with the hygiene mistakes we're all making. Previously working in critical-care medicine and anesthesiology, Sadovskaya has been a doctor for seven years and currently specializes in nephrology—a branch of medicine that focuses on kidney-related conditions.

With almost 90,000 followers, Sadovskaya often shares insights and facts people didn't know about everyday health, but her latest video has shocked people as she revealed three things she never does in the bathroom.

Dr. Daria Sadovskaya pictured in her washroom. She revealed three things she would never do in the bathroom as a doctor in a TikTok video with over 7 million views. @sadovskaya_doctor/TikTok

1. Use the Toilet With Your Hair Down

The first no-no in Sadovskaya's viral video was that people with long hair should not "poop with your hair down."

Sadovskaya told Newsweek: "When you poop and flush, all the germs and bacteria from your stool are spread around your bathroom, and come on your hair first.

"Later, all these germs travel from your hair to your face causing breakouts," she added.

2. Use a Loofah

Her second tip was to avoid a popular bathroom product—the loofah.

A natural exfoliating sponge commonly used in bathing and skincare, the item is derived from cylindrical fruits that mature and develop a tough outer shell.

The use of loofahs in personal care dates back centuries, with the earliest recorded instances of their use going back to Ancient Egypt.

But Sadovskaya isn't keen. "When it comes to loofah, the main reason is its cleanliness," she said. "It's a perfect place for bacteria and mold to thrive in a warm, moist environment, which can cause infections, [particularly] if washing an open cut or trap germs inside your pores."

3. Keeping Your Razor in the Bathroom

Razors are a common bathroom product, whether you're using it to remove unwanted facial hair or that from other parts of the body.

But Sadovskaya said that she would never keep the sharp blade in her bathroom, removing it from the room after use.

"Moisture and warmth can cause accelerated corrosion of the blades," she added. Dull or corroded razor blades can increase the risk of cuts, irritation, infection and ingrown hairs.

"In addition to that, your razor is also being exposed to the germs coming from your toilet," said Sadovskaya. "Then, when you shave, you apply all those germs to your skin, and, God forbid, accidentally make a cut."

Millions of TikTok users viewed the three bathroom tips, and Sadovskaya continues to share her top tips for health and hygiene with new videos all the time.

From when you should not brush your teeth to foods that are more likely to make you sweat, Sadovskaya hopes that everyone can take something from her content.

"I share a lot of content like this because I think it's very important to popularize healthcare, especially among the young generation that spends a lot of time on TikTok," she said.

"It feels like a big responsibility and a blessing at the same time. I would feel happy if at least one person would change their everyday habits for healthier after watching my videos."