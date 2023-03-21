Does Jalen Hurts Have a Girlfriend? Who Is Bry Burrows?

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts went public with his relationship with girlfriend Bryonna "Bry" Rivera Burrows on the field after the NFC Championship Game victory over the San Francisco 49ers on January 29, 2023.

The couple stunned fans by being seen together as she supported him on the field after the game, as Hurts had not hinted at a romance on his social media, which had been devoted to his pro career and charity work.

So who is Hurts' girlfriend and what does she do when not supporting the Eagles' star QB? Here is all we know.

Hurts, Burrow attended University of Alabama

There was a time when Hurts and Burrows were both students at the University of Alabama, but it is unsure whether their paths crossed during that time.

Hurts was there for three seasons, from 2016 to 2018, before transferring to the University of Oklahoma for his senior year.

Burrows was there until 2017, when she graduated with a bachelor's degree in Spanish and political science.

She then went to Alabama's Manderson School of Business, where she received her MBA.

Burrows lives in Texas, where Hurts grew up

Hurts grew up in Channelview, Texas, which is just outside Houston, and played for the school football team there under the tutelage of his father, Averion Hurts.

The quarterback goes back to the Texas home during the off-season, which is handy for his relationship with Burrows, who lives and works in Dallas.

What does Bry Burrows do for work?

Burrows has been working in the tech industry since her graduation.

She was hired by IBM as a senior client experience consultant in Dallas and has since risen in the ranks of the company.

Burrows has been a sales executive and software financing leader before rising to her current role as an artificial intelligence partner.

Burrows supported Hurts at NFC title game

Most fans had no idea that Hurts was dating until he was seen with Burrows after the Eagles won a place in the Super Bowl with a win over the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

As cameras focused on Hurts, Burrows was seen celebrating with the quarterback as well as friends and family.

Fans were reeling at the news, with one tweeting at the time: "Just found out Jalen Hurts has a girlfriend. Someone stop the Earth, I'm ready to get off."

Hurts and Burrows share passion for charity work

Hurts and Burrows both have a philanthropic streak and share a passion for charity work and helping others.

The quarterback embarked on a "Day of Care" tour across Philadelphia in December when he gave back to the community, handing out coats and speaking to children at the KB Foundation about future career options.

Burrows last year was a coach in IBM's 8-week Accelerate program, which gives minority undergraduate students a professional learning track in the business world. She wrote about it on LinkedIn, saying: "It was the best time speaking and coaching breakout sessions for a few weeks. I can assure you with these students, the future is in good hands! #BigBlue"

