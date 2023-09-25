Does Mail Stop During Government Shutdown? What to Know About USPS

Congress has less than one week to pass legislation to fund the government, but House Republicans remain divided about the appropriations bills as the threat of a shutdown looms, potentially fueling concerns from some about how the mail system could be affected.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is tasked with striking a deal between his party's more moderate flank and right-wing hardliners by the end of September to avert a shutdown. But many of the most conservative members of his conference continue to resist his long-term funding plan, insisting on measures that would likely jeopardize its chances of passing the Democratic-controlled Senate, where members of both parties have been critical of House Republicans' efforts. If Congress does not pass funding legislation by Saturday, the government would shut down.

The government shutdown could have significant impacts for Americans, including millions of federal workers who will face the possibility of being furloughed. The shutdown could affect many aspects of daily life, including air travel, public health and the economy.

In an effort to avert a shutdown, McCarthy and the White House have both signaled support for a continuing resolution (CR) that would keep the government funded, with an 8 percent cut from current levels on most federal agencies (with the key exceptions of the departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs). But House conservatives have opposed the CR, meaning it is unlikely to pass the House.

Above, an image of USPS trucks in New York City on August 20, 2020. As a potential government shutdown looms, mail service is not expected to be affected, an agency spokesperson told Newsweek. John Lamparski/Getty Images

Will There Be Mail if the Government Shuts Down?

Although many government services will be affected by the shutdown, the United States Postal Service (USPS) will remain uninterrupted in the case of a government shutdown, an agency spokesperson confirmed to Newsweek Monday morning.

"Postal Service operations will not be interrupted in the event of a government shutdown, and all Post Offices will remain open for business as usual," the spokesperson wrote in a statement.

The USPS is funded through the sale of their products and services, rather than tax dollars. This means their funding is not included in the appropriations bills Congress must decide on by the end of the month to avert the shutdown.

The National Postal Mail Handlers Union (NPMHU) also wrote in a September newsletter than employees will continue to be paid throughout the potential shutdown.

"It needs to be emphasized that the Postal Service and its employees will not be directly impacted by a shutdown. The USPS is not an appropriated federal agency, and Mail Handlers will still receive paychecks and will still report to work," the newsletter reads.

President Joe Biden warned about the impacts of a government shutdown during a speech at a Congressional Black Caucus Foundation dinner, The New York Times reported.

"A government shutdown could impact everything from food safety to cancer research to Head Start programs for children," he said. "Funding the government is one of the most basic responsibilities of Congress. It's time for Republicans to start doing the job America elected them to do."