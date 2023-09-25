News

Does Mail Stop During Government Shutdown? What to Know About USPS

By
News U.S. Politics USPS Mail Government Shutdown

Congress has less than one week to pass legislation to fund the government, but House Republicans remain divided about the appropriations bills as the threat of a shutdown looms, potentially fueling concerns from some about how the mail system could be affected.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is tasked with striking a deal between his party's more moderate flank and right-wing hardliners by the end of September to avert a shutdown. But many of the most conservative members of his conference continue to resist his long-term funding plan, insisting on measures that would likely jeopardize its chances of passing the Democratic-controlled Senate, where members of both parties have been critical of House Republicans' efforts. If Congress does not pass funding legislation by Saturday, the government would shut down.

The government shutdown could have significant impacts for Americans, including millions of federal workers who will face the possibility of being furloughed. The shutdown could affect many aspects of daily life, including air travel, public health and the economy.

In an effort to avert a shutdown, McCarthy and the White House have both signaled support for a continuing resolution (CR) that would keep the government funded, with an 8 percent cut from current levels on most federal agencies (with the key exceptions of the departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs). But House conservatives have opposed the CR, meaning it is unlikely to pass the House.

Will government shutdown affect mail services?
Above, an image of USPS trucks in New York City on August 20, 2020. As a potential government shutdown looms, mail service is not expected to be affected, an agency spokesperson told Newsweek. John Lamparski/Getty Images

Will There Be Mail if the Government Shuts Down?

Although many government services will be affected by the shutdown, the United States Postal Service (USPS) will remain uninterrupted in the case of a government shutdown, an agency spokesperson confirmed to Newsweek Monday morning.

"Postal Service operations will not be interrupted in the event of a government shutdown, and all Post Offices will remain open for business as usual," the spokesperson wrote in a statement.

The USPS is funded through the sale of their products and services, rather than tax dollars. This means their funding is not included in the appropriations bills Congress must decide on by the end of the month to avert the shutdown.

The National Postal Mail Handlers Union (NPMHU) also wrote in a September newsletter than employees will continue to be paid throughout the potential shutdown.

"It needs to be emphasized that the Postal Service and its employees will not be directly impacted by a shutdown. The USPS is not an appropriated federal agency, and Mail Handlers will still receive paychecks and will still report to work," the newsletter reads.

President Joe Biden warned about the impacts of a government shutdown during a speech at a Congressional Black Caucus Foundation dinner, The New York Times reported.

"A government shutdown could impact everything from food safety to cancer research to Head Start programs for children," he said. "Funding the government is one of the most basic responsibilities of Congress. It's time for Republicans to start doing the job America elected them to do."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC