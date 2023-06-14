Dog Who Always Walks Around on Two Legs Stuns Internet

A dog who walks around on two hind legs has stunned many online after a video was shared on TikTok.

In the clip, uploaded by the account @feathersnfur, a dog could be seen walking upright toward the camera. Other clips showed the same dog walking on its two hind legs as other small pooches could be seen running around it.

A caption under the post read: "This crazy dog is always walking around on two legs."

Newsweek spoke to a U.K.-based dog expert who warned of the potential risks of dogs walking on their hind legs.

Joe Nutkins, dog training instructor and co-director at Dog Training for Essex and Suffolk, told Newsweek there are serious potential health risks that face dogs that walk on two legs.

She said: "Dogs are not designed to walk on two legs like a human, their whole physique is for them to be quadrupeds, and as such their leg, hip, and pelvis joints are designed to work in a certain way too.

"By standing up on rear legs for longer periods, even if leaning on something with the front paws, dogs are putting all of their body weight on the rear end of the body which in itself can cause joint problems even in a young dog. By walking and bouncing on rear legs like the dog we can see in the video the pressure on those joints, tendons, ligaments, and muscles is unimaginable."

A 2023 Forbes Advisor survey of more than 5,000 U.S. dog owners found that they spend an average of $730 a year on their pets.

It also found that dogs were the most popular pets in the U.S., with 65.1 million living in homes across the country.

Nutkins continued: "If you have a young dog, under 2 years old, and encourage walking on rear legs and especially if they are bouncing like this and on hard flooring too, you shouldn't be surprised if a few months down the line they have issues with their hips, pelvis, etc as they won't develop correctly.

"They may need surgery to fix. They will have increased their chances of developing arthritis in those joints very early. Even if you try this with your dog at 4 years old, so growth plates are closed, the repetitions will lead to needing vet care for life, most likely physio, hydro, and more and this can be very costly to owners, and to the dogs.

"Damaged joints are highly susceptible to arthritis, which can be just as painful as the joint being damaged. With arthritis pain being one of the main reasons dogs need to be euthanized in the modern world, why would you risk causing this to happen earlier by encouraging your dog to bounce on their hind legs."

The post has been viewed more than 7.5 million times and received some 1.4 million likes since it was shared on May 31. Many people who commented on the clip found it hilarious and shared their own experiences of dogs doing the same.

TikTok user Moonlight_raider 4252 said: "So funny."

Helen M. Haper-Will added: "So adorable."

Toktome5 continued: "This is hilarious."

