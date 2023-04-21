Dog Attacks Water Dish With Stuffed Animals, Invents New Game: 'Basebowl'

A dog whacking her water bowl with stuffed animals has Reddit users in hysterics, with the cute clip receiving over 16,000 upvotes.

Shared to the r/WhatsWrongWithYourDog subreddit, the footage shows Luna (nick-named "Lulu") swinging one of her stuffed animals around in her mouth in an attempt to hit her water dish.

Once she's sent the bowl flying, Lulu pushes it around the yard with her nose, before carrying the metal basin around in her mouth.

Lulu's owner said hitting her bowl with her stuffed animals is Lulu's favorite game. The cute clip has received over 16,000 upvotes on Reddit. Kim Wilson

Her owner Kim Wilson, from Leeds in the U.K., said the dish is Lulu's favorite plaything.

"We find it really funny," she told Newsweek. "It is her favorite game."

'She Started Nudging It Round'

According to Forbes, dog owners spend an average of $79 dollars a year on toys for their pets. Wilson said Lulu's bowl obsession is a bargain in comparison, with the behavior first starting as a puppy.

"She would dig the water out of her dish and one day it flipped over and she started nudging it round," she said.

At three years old, water bowls are still Lulu's favorite toy. If there's no stuffed animal to hit it with, the Labrador-collie mix will just chase the dish around on her own.

Lulu has been obsessed with water bowls since she was a puppy. At three years old, water bowls are still Lulu's favorite toy. Kim Wilson

"She also takes the dish out on walks with her. She trots around with it in her mouth and tries to show it to other dogs," Wilson said.

However, this means Lulu regularly loses track of her bowls, so Wilson buys them in packs of four every few months.

Unfortunately, Lulu is only allowed to play with her bowls for five minutes at a time due to a medical condition. She suffers from a transitional vertebrae—a malformed vertebrae at the end of the spinal cord—and has issues with her hip bones.

"She is energetic and loves to play even though it hurts her," said Wilson. "It breaks my heart because she is so happy and I have to stop her enjoying herself."

Wilson has experimented with other toys in the past, such as puzzles, but Lulu solves them too quickly and gets bored. Nevertheless, she does enjoy playing "keepie-uppie" with a balloon, snoot-booping it back and forth to her owner.

Although she has other toys, water bowls are still her favorite. Wilson has experimented with other toys in the past, such as puzzles, but Lulu solves them too quickly and gets bored. Kim Wilson

'I Could Watch This All Day'

Dog lovers found Lulu's approach to playtime hilarious, with user IntrepidReader dubbing it "dog hockey."

"Basebowl," said IonStONsiDntyrIACep.

"She is giving them the ol' death shake," joked serendipitousevent. "We're watching canines evolve in real time," suggested Financial-Fill9108. "This is some of the first footage of a dog using primitive tools."

"Shes amazing at doing whatever it is that she is doing," wrote 14-28. "That game looks like a blast," agreed Nidonemo.

"This may be the best post of all time on this sub," commented _Kramerica_. "Well, the dog has succeeded at entertaining herself and me," said Angry-dragonfly. "I could watch this all day."

