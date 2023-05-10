Tears as Golden Retriever Doesn't Want Friend to Leave: 'Heartbreaking'

A video of a dog longing for his canine friend to "come back" has gone viral on TikTok, where it has received more than 250,000 views.

The clip shared by @goldenchilidog shows a golden retriever in a parking lot, staring into the distance with a forlorn look.

"My dog didn't want to leave his friend," a message overlaid on the clip reads. A subsequent note states, "so he decided to run after him," as the pup is seen running toward a car where another dog appeared to be looking out the window.

A stock image of a golden retriever poking its head out of a car window. A video of a similar dog not wanting to leave his canine friend, who was being driven away in a car in a parking lot, has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Do Dogs Really Have Best Friends?

As touching as the bond between the two canines in the latest video may seem, can dogs really form friendships?

"Dogs can form relationships of comparable qualities with both humans and other dogs, and that these relationships vary along multiple components across different partners." This quote comes from a March 2019 study published in Scientific Reports.

Environmental biologist Lorraine Rhoads is the director of health and safety for Dogtopia, a network of dog day care centers across the U.S. and Canada. She told Newsweek: "We've come a long way in understanding the capacity for dogs to form complex relationships with other dogs. Based on trust, similar play styles, personality types and cooperation, dogs form friendships with other dogs just like people, but they speak a different language."

Dr. Kelly Fishman, a veterinary consultant at MYOS Pet, the animal-health division of the MYOS nutrition company, told Newsweek that you can see the bond between dogs through various "positive body-language signs."

This can include dropping down straight into a "play bow" position (dropping the front end of their bodies, while pushing their rear upwards); wagging their tail; kissing each other; sniffing each other's bottoms; and immediately playing with each other, said Fishman. She is also the founder of Strut Animal, the animal-mobility specialists.

Leigh Siegfried is the CEO and founder of Opportunity Barks, which provides dog behavior training. She told Newsweek that friendship between dogs can look like "sharing space peacefully, playing joyfully, relaxation and softness in the body."

Their connection is comparable to human bonds in that, when you're with the people you love, "there's a sense of safety, belonging, playfulness and fun," added Siegfried.

The bond between canine friends isn't so much about the time they spent together, Siegfried said. It's likely more about "how they feel in the presence of that other dog, whether they're joyful and playful, having a great time or simply feel at peace," she added.

Why Do Some Dogs Form Strong Bonds, While Others Don't?

Fishman said that, just like humans, "not all dogs want to make friends with other dogs," and these canines are considered more introverted.

What makes a dog this way? It comes down to their experiences as a puppy. Those that have had a lot of positive interaction with other dogs and other people are "more confident, extroverted dogs when they're older," Fishman added.

Rhoads agreed, explaining that every dog is born with a unique personality shaped by breed tendencies and exposure to social experiences. "A friendly, well-socialized adult dog will be calm and relaxed around a new friend, showing off a sweet, confident disposition," Rhoads said.

The biologist added that canines that have spent less time learning their own "dog language" with other animals may be fearful or hesitant to relax and play.

Early and regular day-care and socialization opportunities can teach your dog how to play well with others. This often leads to forming "adorable, long-lasting friendships," such as the one displayed by the "loyal golden retriever" in the latest viral video, Rhoads said.

'We Don't Deserve Dogs'

A message overlaid on the latest viral clip reads "Come back," as the golden retriever is seen running toward a car that is driving away.

Another message reads, "I'll miss you dude," as the pup is shown standing on his hind legs, with paws on the window of the car before the clip ends.

A caption shared with the video reads: "We don't deserve dogs."

Several users on TikTok were moved to tears by the dog in the latest viral clip.

User @favz22 wrote, "Crying," while user3714974174893 posted: "Heartbreaking when they understand."

Minigirl Kruze simply wrote, "My heart," while ritasprang commented: "This is making me cry!"

Susan Farris980 posted, "omg [oh my god] so sad and sweet," while WanderingMaria commented: "So pure."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster comment via TikTok and email. This video has not been independently verified.

