Dog Jumping for Joy on Trampoline Viewed by 10 Million: 'Ears Popping'

As a dog owner, you've likely done everything you can to make sure your pet lives the best life it can. There's finding the best food or taking the pet on trips to the beach. But did you know your dog might be in dire need of a trampoline?

A dog that raises this possibility has recently gone viral on TikTok. In a video with over 9.9 million views, an Aussiedoodle called Cotton was captured having the time of its life on a backyard trampoline. The black and white dog can be seen happily bouncing up and down, jumping about a meter in the air.

"Great, now I need to get my dog a trampoline," said one commenter on TikTok.

A stock image shows a dog on a trampoline. An Aussiedoodle bouncing on a trampoline has delighted viewers online, with the video getting over 9.9 million views on TikTok. Eudyptula/Getty Images

If you don't have children, it may never have occurred to you to buy a trampoline for your dog.

"If your dog is one who loves to bounce, then they will also love jumping on a trampoline," recommends Wag!, a website for pet owners. "Going up and down, up and down with ease can be fun for everyone! You can even jump alongside your pup — how fun! Big trampolines are perfect for outside or you can look into a small, indoor trampoline to play with as well."

If, unlike Cotton, your dog is less than enthusiastic, Wag! recommends starting slow.

"Start bouncing a little bit on the trampoline so your dog gets the idea of how to jump," the site says. "Start off slow so that your pup is just gently going up and down. If your dog seems to like it, bounce higher! Once your dog has the general idea, let them try to jump by themselves. Your pup will learn how to enjoy the trampoline in no time."

But the site warns, "Be aware of fatigue. A tired dog could experience injury. Start slow and build up endurance, as with any sport."

"This is the cutest thing ever. I'm going to have to tell our neighbor that I need our trampoline back. Kids outgrew it, now our doodle needs it," said another.

"I need to see a video from the neighbors side of the fence of the random head and ears popping up over the fence," wrote another.

